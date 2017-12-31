Hilton Grand Vacations Invests $41 Million in Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort in Mexico

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it has made a $41 million deposit to purchase 87 of the 375 hotel rooms within the Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, from a joint venture of partners including Trinity Real Estate Investments, LLC.

HGV plans to convert the 87 rooms into 74 timeshare units. The total project investment for the company is expected to be approximately $50 million, which includes the deposit, renovations and additional start-up costs.

HGV expects to obtain title to the units in the second quarter of 2019. Renovations are anticipated to begin immediately after the title is transferred. HGV also expects to add a sales center and commence sales by the end of 2019.

The Hilton Los Cabos Beach and Golf Resort is situated on 11.3 beachfront acres. It is a AAA Four-Diamond resort located within the prestigious Cabo Real masterplan along the San Jose-San Lucas corridor at the tip of the Baja California peninsula. The oceanfront resort has benefited from a recent multi-million renovation. Featuring six food and beverage concepts, a 7,000-square-foot spa and salon and 88,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the resort also offers access to one of the areas only swimmer-friendly beaches.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 290,000 Club Members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Trinity Investments, LLC

Trinity Real Estate Investments, LLC is a private real estate investment firm with a 20-year history of generating value-added returns. Since its inception, Trinity has consummated more than $4 billion worth of global real estate transactions in Hawaii, Mexico and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. With considerable expertise covering the full spectrum of property investment, development and value-enhancing asset management, Trinity generates unique and opportunistic real estate investments in world-class markets. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, the firms pursuits span an array of geographic locations and asset types but share the commonality of being predicated upon best-in-class local relationships and teams of professionals for sourcing, executing and realizing investments within each of its target markets.

For additional information, please visit https://www.trinityinvestments.com/.

