Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it ranked among the top 100 companies on Dave Thomas Foundations "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list, which identifies organizations that strive to make adoption a supported option for every working parent. Additionally, HGV was named the second-best adoption-friendly workplace in the hotel and travel industry on the Foundations "Best by Industry list.

"At HGV, our mission is to put people first, and we are committed to offering industry-leading benefits to attract, develop and engage top talent, says Barbara Hollkamp, EVP and chief human resources officer at Hilton Grand Vacations. "I am extremely proud that the Dave Thomas Foundation has recognized our adoption assistance benefit as one of the best in the country. This benefit, along with our comprehensive parental leave program, reflects our companys family-first culture, and we hope it will continue to enable our HGV team members to build a lifetime of happy memories.

The company offers corporate, hourly and resort-based team members an adoption assistance benefit of up to $10,000 per child to help offset the cost of adoption. HGV also provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all eligible U.S. team members who have been with the company for 90 days. The parental leave program applies to birth and adoptive mothers and fathers, as well as team members who have a child via surrogacy.

"I applaud Hilton Grand Vacations for its commitment to supporting families formed through adoption, said Rita Soronen, president & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national nonprofit public charity focused on finding forever families for the more than 123,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. "Adoption benefits help to remove the barriers of affordability and time off from work that many adoptive parents face. Thank you for sharing the Foundations belief that every child deserves a permanent home and loving family.

The Dave Thomas Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to conduct the 13th annual survey in 2019. Organizations were selected for the "Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list based on adoption benefits, such as paid leave and/or financial reimbursement, the amount of financial reimbursement or assistance allowed by an organizations policy and the number of weeks of paid leave an organization offers for adoption, among other factors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 315,000 Club Members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

