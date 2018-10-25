finanzen.net
Hilton Grand Vacations Named Top Upper-Upscale Brand in ReviewPro and Cornell University Reputation Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) earns the top rank in the upper-upscale category of the 2018 Hotel Brand Reputation Ranking: U.S. & Canada report recently published by ReviewPro in collaboration with Cornell University.

HGVs highlights from its segment  the upper-upscale category  of the report include:

  • The top spot for best overall online brand reputation.
  • Properties from HGV occupy the top three spots on the resort list.
  • The top ranking for best value and rooms.
  • Third highest spot for cleanliness.
  • A spot in the top five for service.

The findings of this report emphasize HGVs commitment to consistently deliver high-quality, personalized customer service across its global footprint.

The study examines the performance of 179 hospitality by analyzing more than 15 million online reviews. Brands are divided into six segments and ranked using ReviewPros Global Review Index, an industry standard online reputation score.

The best and worst performers in each segment (i.e., economy, midscale, upper-midscale, upscale, upper-upscale and luxury) are ranked by overall online reputation score as well as improvement, service, value, rooms and cleanliness.

About Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 300,000 club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

