Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Yoji Ishii to Vice President of Asia Sales

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) announces the promotion of Yoji Ishii to vice president of Asia sales. In his expanded role, Ishii will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies in Asia.

"Yoji has played an integral part in strengthening HGVs culture, driving growth and enhancing the owner and guest experience, says Jeff Bernier, senior vice president, sales and marketing  Asia at Hilton Grand Vacations. "We are fortunate to have Yoji as part of the HGV leadership team, as he brings integrity and energy to our industry-leading company. We are confident that he and the Asia sales team will continue to convey our vision of inspiring people to go further and share more.

In his previous role as senior director of Japan sales, Ishii helped HGV expand its vacation galleries from six to 11 locations throughout Japan, allowing the company to introduce more potential owners to a vacation ownership lifestyle.

Ishii has more than 20 years of experience in the travel industry in Japan and abroad. He joined HGV in 2008 as a sales executive and developed his career by taking on increasingly progressive roles in the organization. Under Ishiis leadership, the Japan sales team has been selected as a 2019 ARDA award finalists in two categories for delivering outstanding customer experience. Prior to HGV, Ishii held management roles in the travel industry in Japan and Australia.

Ishii graduated from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Since its entry into Asia market in 2003, HGV has expanded its presence in response to an increasing interest in a new vacation lifestyle. HGV continues to expand its footprint in the Asia market and currently has more than 61,000 club members in Japan. HGV opened its first property  The Bay Forest Odawara by Hilton Club  in Japan in April 2018 and plans to open its second Japan property in Sesokojima in 2021. HGV operates 11 vacation galleries and more than 40 marketing desks throughout Japan, offering customers opportunities to learn about high-quality vacation ownership experiences.

About Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, USA, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 305,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

