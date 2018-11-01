Hilton Grand Vacations Sponsors 12th Annual Asia Pacific Junior Cup Youth Golf Tournament

Hilton
Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces its support of the Asia
Pacific Junior Cup (APJC) as title sponsor for the 12th year.
The APJC is an annual, world-class, youth golf tournament that will be
hosted at The Kings Course, Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf, on Hawaii
Island Nov. 3-6, 2018.
"This event has such a positive impact for the youth of Hawaii and
Japan, as well as for the Big Island of Hawaii and local charities,
says Mark Wang, president and CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our
participants are some of the very best young men and women golfers in
the Pacific region who enjoy the chance to forge friendships with those
from another culture, all while competing at the highest level of skill
and sportsmanship.
The APJC is an annual Ryder Cup style junior golf tournament that
recognizes and rewards the abilities of young golfers from Hawaii and
Japan, while raising awareness and funds for a variety of local
charitable organizations. The APJC is an educational and recreational
event where talented young men and women from different cultures compete
in a positive and friendly atmosphere with the potential of creating
long-lasting bonds.
The event started with the vision of Mark Wang, president and CEO of
Hilton Grand Vacations, and Mary Bea Porter-King, president of Hawaii
State Junior Golf Association (HSJGA), who wanted to foster goodwill
between Hawaii and international players in a fun environment. The event
was hosted by Waikoloa Kings Course for the first 10 years then went to
Japan in 2016 and 2017. The event will now rotate every other year
between Hawaii and Japan.
"For 12 years, the Asia Pacific Junior Cup has brought together the best
junior golfers from Hawaii/USA and Japan. We are very excited to once
again see the level of skill that has brought these juniors to this
unique competition, says Mary Bea Porter-King, president, HSJGA. "The
players who qualify really look forward to this HGV-sponsored event each
year. It promises to be a wonderful experience for all the juniors
playing in this international tournament, all of whom are exceptional
young men and women with a proven track record on and off the course.
About HSJGA
The HSJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that introduces the
game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaii. The HSJGA
develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs
that educate, motivate and inspire. For more information, visit www.hsjga.org.
About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global
timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand
Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name,
high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations.
The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership
programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®,
providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services
for more than 300,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com
and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181101006197/en/