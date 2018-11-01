finanzen.net
01.11.2018 22:51
Hilton Grand Vacations Sponsors 12th Annual Asia Pacific Junior Cup Youth Golf Tournament

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces its support of the Asia Pacific Junior Cup (APJC) as title sponsor for the 12th year. The APJC is an annual, world-class, youth golf tournament that will be hosted at The Kings Course, Waikoloa Beach Resort Golf, on Hawaii Island Nov. 3-6, 2018.

"This event has such a positive impact for the youth of Hawaii and Japan, as well as for the Big Island of Hawaii and local charities, says Mark Wang, president and CEO, Hilton Grand Vacations. "Our participants are some of the very best young men and women golfers in the Pacific region who enjoy the chance to forge friendships with those from another culture, all while competing at the highest level of skill and sportsmanship.

The APJC is an annual Ryder Cup style junior golf tournament that recognizes and rewards the abilities of young golfers from Hawaii and Japan, while raising awareness and funds for a variety of local charitable organizations. The APJC is an educational and recreational event where talented young men and women from different cultures compete in a positive and friendly atmosphere with the potential of creating long-lasting bonds.

The event started with the vision of Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations, and Mary Bea Porter-King, president of Hawaii State Junior Golf Association (HSJGA), who wanted to foster goodwill between Hawaii and international players in a fun environment. The event was hosted by Waikoloa Kings Course for the first 10 years then went to Japan in 2016 and 2017. The event will now rotate every other year between Hawaii and Japan.

"For 12 years, the Asia Pacific Junior Cup has brought together the best junior golfers from Hawaii/USA and Japan. We are very excited to once again see the level of skill that has brought these juniors to this unique competition, says Mary Bea Porter-King, president, HSJGA. "The players who qualify really look forward to this HGV-sponsored event each year. It promises to be a wonderful experience for all the juniors playing in this international tournament, all of whom are exceptional young men and women with a proven track record on and off the course.

About HSJGA

The HSJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that introduces the game of golf and its traditions to the youth of Hawaii. The HSJGA develops life skills through fun, affordable and competitive programs that educate, motivate and inspire. For more information, visit www.hsjga.org.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 300,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

