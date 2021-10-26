  • Suche
26.10.2021 22:15

Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the financial markets open on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (ET).

Participants are encouraged to listen to the live webcast by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

To access the live teleconference via phone, please dial 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S./Canada (or +1-201-689-8560 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconferences start time. In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1-201-689-8560 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning three hours after the teleconferences completion through Nov. 16, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. (+1-412-317-6671 internationally) using ID# 13714035. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hiltons 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for owners and guests, synonymous with the Hilton name. Ownership with the Company provides best-in-class membership programs, currently offering exclusive services and maximum flexibility for 710,000 owners around the world. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

