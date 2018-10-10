Ho Say Boh, Singapore?! Shake Shack Expands in Asia With Plans for Singapore Flagship in 2019

Were comin to the city where east meets west! Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack or the "Company) (NYSE:SHAK) is poised for continued growth in Asia. After announcing that flagship locations in Shanghai and Manila will open next year, plans are now underway for Shake Shack and partner SPC Group to launch the first Shack in Singapore in 2019.

Shake Shack is proud to partner with SPC Group, a leading global food company based in South Korea with 30 brands and over 6,000 stores worldwide including seven Shake Shack locations in the greater Seoul area. With 70 years of knowledge and innovation in the food and beverage industry, and the successful launch and growth of Shake Shack in South Korea, SPC Group brings the right expertise to partner with Shake Shack in Singapore.

"We are executing our strategic plan in Asia with plans to launch in Singapore, Shanghai, and Manila in 2019, said Michael Kark, Vice President of Global Licensing. "For years weve been looking for the right opportunity to enter the Singaporean market given its regional importance, and were thrilled to have found the right strategic partner and an ideal launch location. Our flagship site will be in the stunning Jewel Changi Airport, home to more than 2,000 trees, harkening back to Shake Shacks birthplace in NYCs Madison Square Park.

Shake Shack first launched in Asia at Tokyos Gaien Park in 2015, and since then has expanded to include 10 Shacks in Japan, 7 in South Korea, and a May 2018 Hong Kong flagship with a second Hong Kong location planned to open at Pacific Place near the end of the year.

In keeping with its mission to Stand For Something Good®, Shake Shack intends to work with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack for the Singapore community. The menu will feature Shake Shacks signature items including the ShackBurger®, Shack-cago Dog®, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream.

For more information, please visit: www.shakeshack.com | www.facebook.com/shakeshack

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics  ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shacks mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYCs Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 180 locations in 26 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 70 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

In its fourteen-year history, Shake Shack has been recognized with countless accolades, including Bon Appétit's "The 20 Most Important Restaurants in America" (ranked #16), TIME Magazine's "17 Most Influential Burgers of All Time" (ranked #7 for the ShackBurger) and winning "Best Burger" in 2007 and 2014 at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash.

About SPC Group

SPC Group is a Korea-based global food company, with more than seventy years of history and experience in the Korean market with companies including SPC SAMLIP Co., LTD., Paris Croissant Co., LTD and BR Korea Co., LTD (Baskin Robbins, Dunkin Donuts) and 30 undisputable brands across 6,000 stores. SPC Group owns and operates brands such as Paris Baquette, Paris Croissant, Passion 5, coffee@works, LaGrillia, Queens Park,Vera, StrEAT, Bizeun and Glücks Shwein covering the bakery, dessert and restaurant business. SPC Group has successfully introduced global brands to the Korean market including Baskin Robbins, Dunkin Donuts, Caffe Pascucci, LINAs and Jamba Juice. The bakery brand, Paris Baguette, has entered markets overseas including France, US, China, Singapore and Vietnam with over 350 stores. With continuous R&D and creative marketing, SPC Group has devoted seventy years to becoming a beloved global company through the pursuit of health and happiness.

