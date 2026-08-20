Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Holcim to acquire Fermacell



20-Aug-2026 / 22:32 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Established European provider of sustainable walling and flooring solutions with projected 2026 net sales of around EUR 430 million



Premium brands fermacell® and Aestuver® expanding Holcim’s high-value Building Solutions



Run-rate EBITDA synergies of around EUR 22 million to be realized in year three



A milestone in Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy shaping the future of sustainable construction

Holcim has entered into an agreement to acquire Fermacell from James Hardie Industries plc. Fermacell is an established European provider of sustainable walling and flooring solutions with projected 2026 net sales of around EUR 430 million. It is a leader in high-performance fibre gypsum and cement-bonded boards, and home to premium sustainable brands such as fermacell® and Aestuver®. Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, the Fermacell business has more than 1 000 employees and is present in 13 of Europe's most attractive markets with six state-of-the-art production sites. The acquisition expands Holcim’s offering in European walling, flooring and fire protection. Werbung Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This strategic acquisition is another milestone in our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction, expanding Holcim's high-value Building Solutions in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. fermacell® and Aestuver® will complement Holcim’s existing premium brands Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor – broadening our integrated building systems and modular construction offerings. I look forward to welcoming Fermacell's talented employees to Holcim.” The transaction value of EUR 840 million represents an implied pro forma 2027 EBITDA multiple of 9.5x, or 7.6x after run-rate synergies of around EUR 22 million to be realized in year three. It is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive in year one. The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. It is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances and is expected to close in H1 2027. Werbung About Holcim

Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 50 000 employees in 45 countries – across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa – and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundation and flooring to walling and roofing – powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, and Ytong. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.

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Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

End of Inside Information