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Holding(s) in Company

31.03.26 18:30 Uhr
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

31-March-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

6.994310

6.994310

12180796

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000000

7.001380

7.001380

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.A

 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4912937

2.821047

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

190768

0.109540

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

238347

0.136861

Swaps

05/05/2026

n/a

Cash

1716524

0.985642

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

835520

0.479762

Swaps

02/04/2026

n/a

Cash

1838110

1.055457

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

17263

0.009913

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

260662

0.149674

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

720000

0.413431

Swaps

20/08/2026

n/a

Cash

640841

0.367976

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

809824

0.465007

Sub Total 8.B2

 

12180796

6.994310%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.994310

6.994310%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

31-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 422717
EQS News ID: 2301576

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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