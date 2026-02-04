Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



31-March-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST



Wer­bung Wer­bung TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN Wer­bung Wer­bung GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Wer­bung Wer­bung UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 30-Mar-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 31-Mar-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 6.994310 6.994310 12180796 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 7.001380 7.001380 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 190768 0.109540 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 238347 0.136861 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 835520 0.479762 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 17263 0.009913 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413431 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Sub Total 8.B2 12180796 6.994310% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.994310 6.994310% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 31-Mar-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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