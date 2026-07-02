DAX25.783 ±0,0%Est506.400 -0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2500 +3,1%Nas25.833 -0,8%Bitcoin54.950 -1,1%Euro1,1420 -0,2%Öl72,09 +0,2%Gold4.155 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Lufthansa 823212 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Micron Technology 869020 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX setzt Rekordjagd fort -- Mega-Deal perfekt: Continental verkauft ContiTech -- SK hynix, Allianz, Infineon, Rheinmetall, NVIDIA, Novo Nordisk, DroneShield, BASF im Fokus
Top News
KI verdrängt Krypto-Euphorie - Bitwise-CIO rechnet mit gedämpftem nächsten Bullrun KI verdrängt Krypto-Euphorie - Bitwise-CIO rechnet mit gedämpftem nächsten Bullrun
Neue Bestmarken: DAX weiter auf Rekordjagd - 26.000-Punkte-Marke im Visier Neue Bestmarken: DAX weiter auf Rekordjagd - 26.000-Punkte-Marke im Visier
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Holding(s) in Company

06.07.26 12:41 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
1,10 EUR -0,03 EUR -2,49%
Charts|News|Analysen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

06-Jul-2026 / 11:41 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[?] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[  ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[  ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[  ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

FMR LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

02nd of July 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified:

06th of July 2026

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%,9%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.9026%

0.00%

8.9026%

524,442,218

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.1964%

0.00%

9.1964%

 
           

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BJ34P519 

 

46,688,881

 

8.9026%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

46,688,881

 

8.9026%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                   

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[?] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FMR LLC

 

 

 

FIAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

FIAM LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FMR LLC

 

 

 

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

4.2360%

0.0000%

4.2360%

 

 

 

 

FMR LLC

 

 

 

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

 

 

 

FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

5% threshold crossed downwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.

 

Done at Dublin, Ireland on the 06th of July 2026

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 435187
EQS News ID: 2360792

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

DatumMeistgelesen