25.10.2021 23:00

Holley Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the largest and fastest growing platform in the enthusiast branded performance automotive aftermarket category, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 financial results.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Holley will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Companys third quarter 2021 financial results. The Companys earnings release for the third quarter 2021 will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Companys website at investor.holley.com.

Hosting the call will be Holley Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tomlinson, Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Bardos, and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinod Nimmagadda.

Date:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In #:

United States: 1-855-979-6654 (Toll Free)

 

United States: 1-646-664-1960 (Local)

 

All Other Locations: + 44-203-9362-999

 

Access Code:

917221

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at:

Event URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3410978/430395A1CB6E55938DFF87E01E18BBB5

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Wednesday, November 17, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-845-709-8569 (U.S.), 020-3936-3001 (U.K.), or + 44-203-9363-001 (All Other Locations) and enter confirmation code 855262. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Companys website.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

23:00 UhrHolley Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10. 2021
