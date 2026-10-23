Hongkong Land Celebrates 'Destination CENTRAL' Campaign in Support of the Long-term Renewal of Central
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This new initiative aligns with the priorities set out in Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, and responds to the Chief Executive's 2026 Policy Address, which recognises Central's role as a major engine of the city's development. As the heart of Hong Kong's financial district, Central is key to Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre.
Central has been home to Hongkong Land since 1889 and the Group has continually supported the district's development. Today, the Group's ambition is to
combine long-term investment, place innovation and exceptional hospitality to strengthen Hong Kong's defining district for finance, luxury retail, art, culture and heritage, seven days a week.
This ambition has been brought to life through the Tomorrow's CENTRAL programme, which is delivering more than US$1 billion of investment by Hongkong Land and its tenants to transform LANDMARK. The programme is Hongkong Land's largest investment in Hong Kong for the last two decades and a clear statement of its confidence in the city's future.
Over the last year, Hongkong Land has also worked alongside the Government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board on Halloween in Central, Winter Wonderland and now Destination CENTRAL. These initiatives invite people to discover more of the district, support local businesses and strengthen Hong Kong's appeal as a destination thereby supporting Hong Kong's mega-event economy and its positioning as the events capital of Asia.
Hongkong Land's Destination CENTRAL campaign uses a Central Passport to connect the district's heritage, culture, and dining offerings into a cohesive visitor journey.In partnership with Hong Kong Tramways, Hongkong Land has recreated a first-generation tram and a heritage route tracing Central's transport history.
Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "Hongkong Land has helped shape Central for 137 years and our commitment to this district has never been stronger. We are proud to play our part in strengthening Central as a destination where commerce and culture come together, helping sustain this powerful engine for Hong Kong's economic growth and international connectivity."
Graeme Torre, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Central, said: "Central is the ecosystem that underpins Hong Kong as an international financial centre. It is also a district where people shop, dine and spend time, whether they work here, live nearby or are visiting the city. Our Destination CENTRAL campaign is one of the many ways Hongkong Land is continuing to deliver on the renewal of Central."
For programme details, please visit https://destinationcentral.hk.
Hashtag: #HongkongLand
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hongkong LandHongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.82 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.57 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.
News Source: Hongkong Land
23/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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