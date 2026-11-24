

EQS Newswire / 24/11/2026 / 04:30 CET/CEST

Werbung Cross-sector partnership diverts 10 tonnes of construction waste to build community flood barriers to protect a community of some 2,000 households against extreme weather events

HONG KONG SAR –



Volunteers from Hongkong Land, HKEX and Gammon, including their senior executives (first row) Sammy Lai, Director of Gammon; John Simpkins, General Counsel of Hongkong Land; Paul Chow, Group General Counsel & Group Chief Sustainability Officer of HKEX; Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land; Vanessa Lau, Chief Operating Officer of HKEX; Craig Beattie, Chief Financial Officer of Hongkong Land; Graeme Torre, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Central of Hongkong Land; and T Y Chung, Director of Gammon, filled sandbags at One Exchange Square using recycled aggregates recovered from demolition works at HKEX's headquarters.

The renovation follows HKEX's April 2025 acquisition from Hongkong Land of the top nine floors of One Exchange Square as its permanent headquarters. Leftover concrete and brick from the ongoing renovation was crushed into aggregates smaller than 5 mm for use as sandbag filling. With extreme rainfall becoming more frequent in Hong Kong, sandbags offer households a simple, practical way to protect entrances and other at-risk areas.



Senior management and volunteers from Hongkong Land, HKEX, and Gammon recently gathered at One Exchange Square to pack the sandbags. Hongkong Land and Gammon volunteers, with participation from Jan Noel Shih, Member of the Central and Western District Council, then conducted door-to-door distribution to deliver the first 100 sandbags directly to local families, with the remaining 400 sandbags scheduled for distribution in phases through December 2026.



Jan Noel Shih, Central and Western District Council member, said: "I am delighted to see Hongkong Land, HKEX and Gammon turning construction waste into sandbags for residents in need. These sandbags will help households in the Central and Western District prepare for heavy rain and flooding, while showing how recycled materials can benefit the community. This initiative is an example of businesses and the community working closely together to support a circular economy. I would like to thank Hongkong Land, HKEX and Gammon, and their volunteers for their commitment to the environment and the wellbeing of local residents."



Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "By turning leftover concrete and bricks from renovation work at One Exchange Square into flood protection sandbags, we have recovered and repurposed that material into practical use for local families. Delivering this together with HKEX and Gammon is a demonstration of the impact of cross-industry partnerships, working alongside the Central and Western District Council. At Hongkong Land, we believe our responsibility to Hong Kong extends well beyond the walls of our buildings."



Vanessa Lau, Chief Operating Officer of HKEX said: "We at HKEX are proud to join Hongkong Land and Gammon in supporting an initiative that delivers meaningful benefits for the wider community and the environment."



The initiative shows how applying circular economy principles to building renovations can create value beyond the project site itself, demonstrating how businesses and the local community can work together to build a more resilient Hong Kong.



Hashtag: #HongkongLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hongkong Land Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.





News Source: Hongkong Land

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2026 – Hongkong Land Holdings Limited ("Hongkong Land"), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") and Gammon Construction Limited ("Gammon") have partnered to transform construction waste from the renovation of HKEX's permanent headquarters at One Exchange Square into flood protection sandbags for the local community. Around 10 tonnes of recycled aggregate was diverted from being sent to landfill and used to fill 500 sandbags to help protect a community of some 2,000 households in the Central and Western District. These sandbags will help support flood preparedness for local residents of Hong Kong.The renovation follows HKEX's April 2025 acquisition from Hongkong Land of the top nine floors of One Exchange Square as its permanent headquarters. Leftover concrete and brick from the ongoing renovation was crushed into aggregates smaller than 5 mm for use as sandbag filling. With extreme rainfall becoming more frequent in Hong Kong, sandbags offer households a simple, practical way to protect entrances and other at-risk areas.Senior management and volunteers from Hongkong Land, HKEX, and Gammon recently gathered at One Exchange Square to pack the sandbags. Hongkong Land and Gammon volunteers, with participation from Jan Noel Shih, Member of the Central and Western District Council, then conducted door-to-door distribution to deliver the first 100 sandbags directly to local families, with the remaining 400 sandbags scheduled for distribution in phases through December 2026.Jan Noel Shih, Central and Western District Council member, said: "I am delighted to see Hongkong Land, HKEX and Gammon turning construction waste into sandbags for residents in need. These sandbags will help households in the Central and Western District prepare for heavy rain and flooding, while showing how recycled materials can benefit the community. This initiative is an example of businesses and the community working closely together to support a circular economy. I would like to thank Hongkong Land, HKEX and Gammon, and their volunteers for their commitment to the environment and the wellbeing of local residents."Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "By turning leftover concrete and bricks from renovation work at One Exchange Square into flood protection sandbags, we have recovered and repurposed that material into practical use for local families. Delivering this together with HKEX and Gammon is a demonstration of the impact of cross-industry partnerships, working alongside the Central and Western District Council. At Hongkong Land, we believe our responsibility to Hong Kong extends well beyond the walls of our buildings."Vanessa Lau, Chief Operating Officer of HKEX said: "We at HKEX are proud to join Hongkong Land and Gammon in supporting an initiative that delivers meaningful benefits for the wider community and the environment."The initiative shows how applying circular economy principles to building renovations can create value beyond the project site itself, demonstrating how businesses and the local community can work together to build a more resilient Hong Kong.Hashtag: #HongkongLandThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.News Source: Hongkong Land 24/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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