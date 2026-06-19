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Hongkong Land Recognised as Global Leader in Sustainability Industry Rankings

22.06.26 05:15 Uhr
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EQS Newswire / 22/06/2026 / 05:15 CET/CEST

  • A signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment
  • Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37% against a 2019 baseline, outpacing the halfway mark towards 2030 targets
  • Launched new Long-Term Incentive Plan linking senior management remuneration to key sustainability milestones
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - Hongkong Land Holdings Limited ("Hongkong Land" or the "Company") has been recognised as a global leader in sustainability, achieving top-tier results in the latest ESG industry rankings. The company has maintained its position as a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for a second consecutive year and was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the fourth consecutive year, ranking among the top 6% of global performers in the property sector.

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Hongkong Land retains status as constituent of Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and becomes a signatory of UNPRI

In the past year, the company has made significant progress in sustainable practices including reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 37% in 2025 against a 2019 baseline, exceeding the halfway mark of previously stated 2030 carbon reduction targets. Hongkong Land has further strengthened governance and accountability through a new Long-Term Incentive Plan where senior management remuneration is linked to long-term performance and success in achieving key sustainability objectives.

In 2025, the company also reinforced its commitment to responsible investment by becoming a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an international framework that promotes responsible investment practices and the integration of ESG factors into investment decision-making.

Earlier this year, Hongkong Land launched Singapore's largest commercial real estate private fund, the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF), which focuses on ultra-premium and green-certified assets, aligning capital allocation with the company's decarbonisation pathways. SCPREF is also the company's inaugural private real estate fund and lists other high-profile founding, sustainability-focused investors including APG Asset Management and Qatar Investment Authority.

Michael T. Smith, Group Chief Executive of Hongkong Land, said: "Our leading ESG rankings demonstrate that sustainability is built into our core business strategy. Becoming a UNPRI signatory demonstrates our long-term commitment to responsible investment practices, embedding sustainability throughout our culture and shaping sustainable, future-ready cities in partnership with our stakeholders. This disciplined approach ensures we deliver long-term growth while continually enhancing the resilience of our assets."

Hashtag: #HongkongLand #ESG #Sustainability #CSR #Business #Corporate
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing premium and ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$50 billion in assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.97 million sq. m. lettable area in operation and 1.43 million sq. m. lettable area under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners and concentrating its portfolio where it can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

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News Source: Hongkong Land

22/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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View original content: EQS News

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