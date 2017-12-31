Horace Mann Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Claims Management, Data, and Analytics

Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN), the largest national insurer focusing on educators financial needs, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Horace Mann has successfully deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new claims management solution. The company also launched Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter as its new data and analytics solutions.

The Guidewire Core and Data solutions, components of Guidewire InsurancePlatform, were implemented in October 2017 to help the company modernize its technology by replacing its previous systems, improving customer experience and operational effectiveness.

"Implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter allows Horace Mann to decrease claim cycle time, which increases customer satisfaction and provides expense efficiencies over time, said Bill Caldwell, executive vice president, P&C and Customer Experience, Horace Mann. "In addition, our new system makes it easier for us to recognize and react to emerging loss cost trends.

"Through our partnership with Guidewire, we were able to complete the project on time and on budget, Caldwell added. "Implementing a data repository that is highly integrated allows our employees and agents to see a more holistic picture of a customers household, which will help us serve our customers better in the future.

"We congratulate Horace Mann on its successful InsurancePlatform Core and Data implementation projects, said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We are pleased that the solutions are serving as the claims, data, and analytics technology foundation to help the company continue to meet the insurance and retirement needs of Americas educators.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann (Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN)) is the largest financial services company focused on providing Americas educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

