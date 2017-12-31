Horace Mann Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Claims Management, Data, and Analytics

Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN), the largest national insurer focusing on
educators financial needs, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE),
provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers
rely upon, today announced that Horace Mann has successfully deployed
Guidewire ClaimCenter as its new claims management solution. The
company also launched Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter as
its new data and analytics solutions.
The Guidewire Core and Data solutions, components of Guidewire
InsurancePlatform, were implemented in October 2017 to help the company
modernize its technology by replacing its previous systems, improving
customer experience and operational effectiveness.
"Implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter allows Horace Mann to decrease claim
cycle time, which increases customer satisfaction and provides expense
efficiencies over time, said Bill Caldwell, executive vice president,
P&C and Customer Experience, Horace Mann. "In addition, our new system
makes it easier for us to recognize and react to emerging loss cost
trends.
"Through our partnership with Guidewire, we were able to complete the
project on time and on budget, Caldwell added. "Implementing a data
repository that is highly integrated allows our employees and agents to
see a more holistic picture of a customers household, which will help
us serve our customers better in the future.
"We congratulate Horace Mann on its successful InsurancePlatform Core
and Data implementation projects, said Mike Polelle, chief delivery
officer, Guidewire Software. "We are pleased that the solutions are
serving as the claims, data, and analytics technology foundation to help
the company continue to meet the insurance and retirement needs of
Americas educators.
About Horace Mann
Horace Mann (Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN)) is the largest
financial services company focused on providing Americas educators and
school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by
Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in
Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty
(P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating
change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to
enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We
are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For
more information, please visit www.guidewire.com
and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005117/en/