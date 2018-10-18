Horizon Petroleum Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (the "Company or "Horizon)
(TSXV:HPL) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and
final tranche of the private placement previously announced on June 13,
2018 (the "Private Placement). The final tranche consisted of
the issuance of 2,960,000 common shares ("Common Shares) at a
price of $0.05 per Common Share for proceeds of $148,000, bringing the
total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $1,104,000. The Common
Shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 16,
2019. Management subscribed, directly or indirectly, for all 2,960,000
Common Shares.
Horizon expects to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to
assist in matters related to the closing of the acquisition of
concessions in southern Poland, including the Lachowice conventional gas
field, as previously announced on September 19, 2017 (the
"Acquisition). The Company had expected to close the Acquisition in the
third quarter of 2018, after becoming pre-qualified by the Polish
government. The Company now expects to receive pre-qualification in late
2018 or early 2019, and will move to close the Acquisition directly
afterwards.
The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX
Venture Exchange.
Horizon is continuing to work with Gneiss Energy Limited and Canopus
Capital AG, as previously announced, to continue its efforts to raise
funds from European investors.
About Horizon Petroleum Ltd.
Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of
conventional oil & natural gas resources onshore Europe. The Management
and Board of Horizon consist of oil & natural gas professionals with
significant international experience.
Advisories
Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements.
This press release contains forward-looking statements and
forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information")
within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the
Companys plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations,
the closing and timing of the Acquisition and the closing and timing of
closing of additional financing. Forward-looking information typically
uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal",
"plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements
that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be
taken or occur in the future.
The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations
and assumptions made by Horizons management, including expectations and
assumptions concerning Horizons ability to raise additional funds in
Europe and regulatory approval in Poland. Although the Company believes
that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking
information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed
on the forward-looking information because Horizon can give no assurance
that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information
addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve
inherent risks and uncertainties. Horizons actual results, performance
or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or
implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no
assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the
forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them
do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has
included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to
forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to
provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on future
operations and such information may not be appropriate for other
purposes.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not
exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of
this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update
publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new
information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as
required by applicable securities laws.
