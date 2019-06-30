finanzen.net
14.08.2019 15:00
Hormel Foods Recognizes RRD with Spirit of Excellence Award

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, was recognized by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) with a 2018 Spirit of Excellence Award for its work on the companys labeling throughout the year.

"We are grateful for the trust Hormel Foods Corporation has instilled in us to continually execute on their behalf through the years, said Bruce Hanson, President, RRD Labels & Forms. "Being recognized with the Spirit of Excellence Award is an honor and a testament to how our teams collaborate with each of our clients to get the job done. We have and will continue to work seamlessly with Hormel Foods to ensure we are providing high quality label products and solutions that enable their business units to function at peak performance.

RRD has been working with Hormel Foods for more than two decades, producing more than 250 million labels each year that are used in the companys storing and shipping process. RRD has worked to identify the best solutions for the companys needs, including determining the right materials and adhesives to ensure that each label is effective no matter the manufacturing facility or storage location.

"We are proud to partner with RRD, said Curtis Southard, Director of Purchasing, Hormel Foods. "Through our more than 20 years of working together, RRD has played a key role in helping us deliver inspired food to people around the world. We look forward to continuing our work together and are thrilled to be able to recognize their work with a Spirit of Excellence Award.

The 2018 Spirit of Excellence Award recognizes suppliers who played a role in the companys continuous improvement process throughout the last year. Suppliers touch various areas of the Hormel Foods business, including contractors, pork procurement provisions, ingredients, packaging and transportation, and maintained a minimum supplier rating index score of 92 throughout the 12-month period. The score is determined by a universal measurement system that ensures each supplier is held to the same standards, such as making on-time deliveries and providing high-level customer support. This year, 71 suppliers were recognized for their work.

Hormel Foods is a global branded food company, which includes brands such as SKIPPY®, SPAM®, and Applegate®.

To learn more about RRDs label solution capabilities, visit www.rrd.com.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industrys most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companiesfrom Main Street to Wall Streetoptimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at?www.rrd.com.

