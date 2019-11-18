finanzen.net
18.11.2019 22:15
Houlihan Lokey Expands Board With Appointment of Gillian Zucker

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that it has appointed Gillian Zucker to its board of directors as an independent director. The appointment is effective immediately, and Zucker will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. With the addition, the board expands to nine members.

"Gillians expertise, strategic discipline, and leadership as an operational executive is a valuable addition to our board, where her experience spearheading revolutionary strategic partnerships and driving widely heralded, best-in-class customer experiences will offer a unique perspective, said Irwin N. Gold, Executive Chairman of Houlihan Lokey. "We look forward to working with her as we continue building our global business.

Ms. Zucker is the President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Clippers. She is the only female team president in the NBA and has been in this role since 2014, overseeing the leagues largest female leadership team. Ms. Zucker oversees all aspects of the Clippers business functions, from corporate partnerships, marketing, and ticket sales to finance, legal, communications, and community relations.

Ms. Zucker joined the Los Angeles Clippers after spending 16 years in motorsports, nine as the President of Auto Club Speedway, the largest racetrack on the West Coast. She also served on the International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) executive management team, overseeing the Chicagoland and Kansas speedways, and was named one of the top five most powerful women in motorsports by MSN and Fox.

A graduate of Hamilton College, Ms. Zucker has served on the board of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and acts as the Clippers NBA Alternate Governor.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firms commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions in number of transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor in both number of transactions and value, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor in number of transactions over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

