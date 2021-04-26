  • Suche
05.01.2022 10:00

Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Oil and Gas Coverage Into Middle East

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today the expansion of its global Oil & Gas team into the Middle East with the appointment of Rouzbeh Fazlinejad as a Managing Director, based in Dubai. This appointment also marks the launch of the firms first industry group in the Middle East.

Mr. Fazlinejad joins the firm having held senior positions at both Berenberg and TD Securities. Most recently, he spent three years as Head of M&A at Berenberg, where he led the establishment of its international M&A franchise and also headed the firms relationships in the global energy and infrastructure industry. Prior to this, he spent 12 years at TD Securities, ultimately becoming Head of European Energy, advising clients on both M&A and capital markets assignments.

"Having expanded our Oil & Gas team into Europe earlier this year, we are now delighted to be launching our dedicated coverage team in the Middle East with Rouzbehs appointment, said J.P. Hanson, Head of Houlihan Lokeys global Oil & Gas Group. "He brings significant experience and deep industry knowledge as a trusted advisor to clients across the energy spectrum, including supermajors, NOCs, and independents as well as mid-cap energy and infrastructure companies in EMEA. His focus on achieving superior results for his clients makes him an ideal cultural fit for Houlihan Lokey.

Arun Reddy, Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa at Houlihan Lokey, commented: "We are pleased with the progress that our Middle East business has made since we established our office here in 2017, advising on some of the largest and most complex transactions. We are excited to be expanding our client offering in the region and plan to add more expertise to our local team in due course to provide clients with the full suite of advisory services offered across Houlihan Lokeys global network.

Mr. Fazlinejad holds a BsC in Finance, Investment and Risk from Cass Business School and Emory University.

With more than 70 industry-dedicated professionals in seven offices around the world, Houlihan Lokeys global Oil & Gas Group provides superior service and achieves outstanding results for its clients in M&A, A&D, capital markets, capital formation, corporate finance, and recapitalizations throughout the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas sector. The group has advised on more than 100 transactions over the past three years across every key global region.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firms commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

