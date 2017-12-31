26.04.2018 16:38
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

How Fifth Third Bank is Taking a Stand for Women- and Minority-owned Businesses

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

As Laura Mitchell of Luxury Cake Company in Chicago prepared to expand her small business, she faced a less-than-sweet dilemma: Business was growing, but taking on larger clients required a substantial financial investment in a professional grade oven and refrigerator.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006076/en/

Laura Mitchell, owner of Luxury Cake Company, needed a $7,500 loan to help her small business grow. ...

Laura Mitchell, owner of Luxury Cake Company, needed a $7,500 loan to help her small business grow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitchell secured a $7,500 small business loan from Fifth Third Bank and a community partner, enabling her to expand her service offerings and build a showroom for cake tastings and demonstrations.

"You can do the hard work, but at a certain point, you need some help. It doesnt take a million dollars to make your dreams a reality, she said. "For businesses like mine, a small loan is all it takes to maximize growth.

But a success story like Mitchells isnt always the result of a loan application. In fact, U.S. Small Business Administration data shows that only a fraction of small business loans went to minority- (26 percent) or women-owned businesses (18 percent) in 2017.

This Small Business Week, Fifth Third is taking a stand against this lending gap with a $5 million investment to the nonprofit Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF). The partnership expands access to capital for small businesses in major markets across the U.S., including Cincinnati, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Tampa, Orlando and Charlotte. CRF works with community partners to improve access to capital for small businesses in underserved communities as well as those owned by women and minorities.

"Entrepreneurs like Laura Mitchell help our cities thrive, said Kala Gibson, head of business banking for Fifth Third. "We have a long way to go to close the lending gap entirely, but this investment will help a more diverse range of small businesses reach their full potential, add jobs and give back to the communities that support them.

In addition to expanding the responsible lending options available to small business owners, the $5 million investment will help small business owners make informed lending decisions using tools like CRFs new platform, Connect2Capital, a "one-stop shop for comparing a broad range of responsible and transparent loan options.

Many of the community partners will also:

  • Educate current and prospective entrepreneurs on critical financial management skills, including cash flow analysis, credit management, loan applications and more.
  • Connect business owners with local opportunities for continued education, including hands-on workshops, classes and webinars on topics ranging from credit repair, financial management and building a better business plan.

According to Gibson, the multimillion-dollar investment is part of the regional banks strategic plan to increase access to traditional funding, an effort that has made notable strides in recent years. The Bank has pledged $10 billion to small business loans through 2020 as part of its Community Commitment. The Bank has earned recognition from Greenwich Associates as one of the "best brands in small business banking and from the State Small Business Credit Initiative as the largest lender by dollar amount.

"Whether were working with a one-person startup or a corporation that brings in more than $20 million a year, one of the most rewarding parts of our job is helping a business find the funding to reach its full potential, Gibson said. "We are invested in them. When they grow, we grow, and we celebrate together.

For business owners like Laura Mitchell, its that level of individual investment that helps dreams grow into an even sweeter reality.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operated 1,153 full-service Banking Centers and 2,459 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to more than 54,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2018, had $363 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC.

About Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF)

Founded in 1988, Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF) is a national non-profit organization with a mission to empower people to improve their lives and strengthen their communities through innovative financial solutions. A leading Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), CRF supports mission-driven organizations through the development of products and services aimed at increasing the flow of capital to historically underinvested communities across the country. CRF has injected more than $2.4 billion to help stimulate job creation and economic development, provide affordable housing, and support community facilities. For more information, visit www.crfusa.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.04.18
BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.97 (Reuters Business)
23.04.18
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
06.03.18
CORRECTION - Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell (Globe Newswire)
16.01.18
Fifth Third Bancorp zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
20.12.17
Fifth Third Bancorp unveils bonuses, minimum wage hike after tax bill passage (USA Today)
20.12.17
Fifth Third Bancorp hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
23.10.17
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
15.08.17
Fifth Third Bancorp to buy back $990 mln worth of its shares as part of buyback deal with Goldman (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.01.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Online-Seminar ab 18 Uhr: DAX-Aktien in der Analyse

"Brandheiße" DAX-Titel in der Live-Analyse. Was verraten die Fundamentaldaten? Was ergibt die Chartanalyse? Im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr nehmen drei Börsenprofis die Märkte und spannende Aktien unter die Lupe.
Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

23.04.18Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp legt Quartalsergebnis vor
24.04.18BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.97
24.04.18BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.97
24.04.18BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.97
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
2018 sollte ein lohnendes Jahr sein, um in SAP investiert zu bleiben
Vontobel: US-Dollar und US-Staatsanleihen setzen Gold unter Druck
UBS: Infineon Technologies AG - Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
Nickelmarkt bleibt stark angespannt
ING Markets: DAX - Heute und morgen fallen die Entscheidungen
HSBC: Heute, 26.04.2018: Gespanntes Warten auf die Amazon-Zahlen
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetztes Abprallen von charttechnischer Widerstandszone
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Deutsche zahlen besonders hohe Steuern und Abgaben
Covestro knackt die 1-Milliarde-Euro-Marke beim EBITDA
Warnsignal für den globalen Immobilienmarkt
Wie deutsch sind die Dax-Unternehmen noch?
Mit diesem Bann zieht Mallorca die Notbremse gegen den Preiswucher

News von

DAX: Nicht zu voreilig!
ETFs: Wie sie funktionieren, welche ins Depot gehören
Osram-Aktie unter Druck: Wie weit das Papier jetzt noch fallen kann
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Aus eines Traums - Entlassung von 300 US-Investmentbanker
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark

News von

Warum ein Ratenkauf mit "Null-Prozent-Zins" plötzlich zur teuren Überraschung werden kann
Von wegen Crash: Experten glauben, dass der Immobilien-Boom weitergeht
Samsung-Mobile-Chef erklärt, wie sich das Unternehmen auf den Tod des Smartphones vorbereitet
Facebook will mit einer radikalen Änderung bei Videos Nutzer zurückgewinnen
Wie man durch einen Crash am Aktienmarkt reich werden kann

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Dow startet in grün -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- VW bekräftigt Ausblick -- Deutsche Bank mit Gewinneinbruch -- Lufthansa verringert Verlust -- AIXTRON, Covestro im Fokus

Shire startet mit Gewinnsprung ins Jahr. Teurer Sprit kostet American Airlines das Gewinnziel. Hohe Kosten dämpfen Ergebnisanstieg bei Porsche. Praxair verdient kräftig. UPS startet mit mehr Gewinn ins Jahr. USA entscheidet wohl bis Ende Mai über Monsanto-Kauf durch Bayer. PepsiCo mit leichtem Umsatzanstieg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:34 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow startet in grün -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- VW bekräftigt Ausblick -- Deutsche Bank mit Gewinneinbruch -- Lufthansa verringert Verlust -- AIXTRON, Covestro im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:06 Uhr
Ehemaliger PayPal-CEO Bill Harris: "Bitcoin ist Betrug"
Ausland
16:24 Uhr
Alibaba: Innerhalb von 15 Jahren vom Börsengang zum Billionen-Dollar-Unternehmen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
OSRAM AGLED400
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG (Munich Re)843002
EVOTEC AG566480
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99