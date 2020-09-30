  • Suche
01.04.2021 22:50

Howmet Aerospace Announces Planned Early Redemption of 5.87% Notes Due 2022

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that it will redeem all $476,230,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.87% Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes) on May 1, 2021 (the "Redemption Date). The Company expects the aggregate redemption price to be approximately $500 million, which the Company intends to pay with cash on hand. Because the Redemption Date is not a business day, payment of the redemption price will be made on May 3, 2021. Following the redemption of the 2022 Notes, the Companys next debt maturity is in October 2024.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Companys primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Companys differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "goal, "guidance, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Companys expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, expectations relating to the planned redemption of the 2022 Notes. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on the Companys perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) uncertainty of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Howmet Aerospaces business, results of operations, and financial condition; (b) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally, including as a result of pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations); (c) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Howmet Aerospace; (d) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (e) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers business or financial conditions; (f) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (g) inability of suppliers to meet obligations due to supply chain disruptions or otherwise; (h) the inability to achieve revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, restructuring plans, cost reductions, improvement in profitability, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (i) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (j) geopolitical, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Howmet Aerospaces global operations, including compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (k) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Howmet Aerospace to substantial costs and liabilities; (l) failure to comply with government contracting regulations; (m) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; and (n) the other risk factors summarized in Howmet Aerospaces Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

