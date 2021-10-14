Howmet Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Announcement

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, will assume the position of sole Chief Executive Officer and continue in his role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Plant has elected to remain with Howmet Aerospace past his previously expected departure date so he can continue to lead the Company through the aerospace market upturn. Tolga I. Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer, has departed the Company to pursue other opportunities.

James F. Albaugh, the Board of Directors independent Lead Director, explains: "The Board of Directors is delighted that John has elected to stay and lead the organization continuing to shape and lock in the culture he and his executive team have created. This will ensure leadership stability through the upturn and build on the momentum John has created since taking on the CEO role in February 2019.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Companys primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Companys differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

