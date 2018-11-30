finanzen.net
18.04.2019 04:00
Bewerten
(0)

HSBC and Walmart Join Forces on Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Programme

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HSBC and Walmart today announced the roll-out of a sustainable supply chain finance programme that pegs a suppliers financing rate to its sustainability performance.

This global programme allows Walmarts suppliers who demonstrate progress in Walmarts Project Gigaton or Sustainability Index Program to apply for improved financing from HSBC based on their sustainability ratings.

Project Gigaton is a Walmart initiative to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030 through supplier commitments. Walmarts Sustainability Index Program gathers and analyses information across a products life cycle, and was developed by The Sustainability Consortium (TSC), a global organisation dedicated to improving the sustainability of consumer products, to help Walmart benchmark suppliers and encourage continuous improvement.

Natalie Blyth, Global Head of Trade and Receivables Finance, HSBC, comments: "The procurement standards of a buyer are a huge driver for sustainability, and this is why we are proud to join forces with Walmart, the worlds largest retailer and a company that shares our mission to build a more sustainable future. In many industries it is a companys supply chain  rather than the company itself  that is responsible for most of the environmental impact and therefore offers the greatest potential for sustainability improvements.

"At Walmart, we appreciate that the only way to a sustainable future is through combined effort, and we share HSBCs commitment to empowering our suppliers on this journey. We want to encourage companies throughout the supply chain to focus on sustainability, as we have seen first-hand how this sparks innovation and generates value. Investing in sustainability can not only lead to higher productivity and cost savings for suppliers, but can also drive their business growth as they make a positive contribution to the world, says Matthew Allen, VP Finance & Assistant Treasurer, Walmart.

HSBC believes that supply chains are one of the most important levers for banks and businesses to create a positive effect on the world. According to McKinsey, a typical consumer companys supply chain creates far more social and environmental costs than its own operations, accounting for more than 80% of greenhouse-gas emissions and more than 90% of the impact on air, land, water, biodiversity, and geological resources.1

Blyth adds: "Trade is a force for good, and trade finance has a vital role to play if we are to achieve the UNs Sustainable Development Goals. Embedding sustainability in global supply chains is not only beneficial for the environment and society, but also for companies bottom lines. As the worlds leading international bank, HSBC is actively building new partnerships and frameworks to help deliver a more sustainable future for all.

Being sustainable is seen as very important by businesses around the world. According to the recent HSBC Navigator survey, 81% of global companies say ethical and environmental sustainability is important to them and 83% aspire to be a genuinely ethical or environmentally sustainable company. Also, improving sustainability outcomes is among the top three objectives for making supply chain changes.

As a leading international bank, HSBC plays a unique role in supporting a shift to sustainability in global supply chains. HSBC is embedding sustainability into the products and services it offers to customers, with the aim of supporting the sustainable development of its customers supply chains. Nearly one-third of businesses surveyed in the recent HSBC Navigator survey plan to make sustainability-related changes to their supply chains within the next three years.

Note to editors:

Please note the sustainability programmes and all ratings are administered by Walmart. HSBC is not responsible for establishing or maintaining such programmes or ratings.

For more information on Project Gigaton and Walmarts Sustainability Index Program, please visit: https://www.WalmartSustainabilityHub.com/

HSBC Navigator: Now, next and how for business

HSBCs Navigator report comprises a global survey gauging business sentiment and expectations on trade activity and business growth from 8,650 decision-makers in 34 markets. Research was conducted by Kantar TNS for HSBC between August and September 2018.

HSBCs Navigator helps businesses capitalise on new opportunities and make informed decisions for the future by understanding the outlook for international trade.

The full report can be accessed here: www.business.hsbc.com/trade-navigator

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group, which serves our customers through four global businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking. The Group serves customers worldwide in 66 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,558bn at 31 December 2018, HSBC is one of the worlds largest banking and financial services organisations.

1 McKinsey & Company, "Starting at the source: Sustainability in supply chains, November 2016

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr HSBC News
RSS Feed
HSBC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene HSBC News

16.04.19Asien-Geschäft von UBS schrumpft anscheinend 2018. Credit Suisse wächst
22.03.19Deutsche-Bank-Chef Sewing bekam 2018 sieben Millionen Euro
02.04.19Privatbank: HSBC steigt zur drittgrößten Depotbank in Deutschland auf
13.04.19Fin24.com | HSBC sexual harassment case shows banks' struggles in #MeToo era
21.03.19HSBC signs deal to use BlackRock's 'Aladdin' software worldwide
12.04.19CDU-Poltitiker: Friedrich Merz gibt Aufsichtsratsposten bei HSBC auf
11.04.19Lyft stock initiated at neutral by HSBC
10.04.19Apple downgraded by HSBC to sell rating on concern about new services: 'Too late to the game'
30.03.19Ex-HSBC staff voice anger over bank’s pension clawback
29.03.19HSBC Holdings PLC : Total Voting Rights
Weitere HSBC News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT PRIME QUANTS
Der ultimative Altersvorsorge-Leitfaden
Einmalanlage oder Sparplan?
GBPUSD Kurs nach gemischten Konjunkturdaten schwach
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Bafin schiebt Wirecard an
Vontobel: Kurs der LVMH nach Verkündung der Zahlen beflügelt
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Wann geht den Käufern die Luft aus?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur HSBC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

HSBC Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Märkte sind in Osterstimmung
Die Deutschen misstrauen ihrer eigenen Stimme
Die großen Verlierer des deutschen Wirtschaftsbooms
Traumrediten mit dem Yale-Modell
An der Börse ist Donald Trump nur Mittelmaß

News von

Metro-Aktie: Die Zerschlagung von Real wird immer wahrscheinlicher
DAX: Eine Rally wie aus dem Lehrbuch
Diese vier deutschen Aktien empfehlen die Deutsche Bank-Analysten zum Kauf
Wirecard-Aktie im Aufwind: Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Goldpreis an der Unterstützung: Wie Anleger richtig abräumen

News von

3 Gründe, warum Menschen keine Angst haben sollten, dass Maschinen ihnen die Jobs wegnehmen
Apple könnte im 5G-Wettbewerb mit Samsung und Huawei krachend scheitern - das macht Investoren nervös
72 Stunden pro Woche zu arbeiten ist ein Segen, sagt Alibaba-Gründer Jack Ma
Überraschende Studie: In einer Stadt steigen die Immobilienpreise bis 2030 noch stärker als in München
"Otto ist in Europa die einzige Alternative zu Amazon": Unternehmer Michael Otto im Interview

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- Pepsi mit Gewinnplus -- ING-Interesse treibt Commerzbank an -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Morgan Stanley, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Beige Book zeigt US-Wirtschaft mit leichtem bis moderatem Wachstum. RWE geht mit Ökostrom weltweit in die Offensive. BASF investiert in Quantencomputer-Startup. ASML-Zahlen und Apple-Einigung beflügeln Halbleiterwerte. Beiersdorf setzt in China auf Neuanfang. Chinas Wirtschaft wächst unerwartet schnell.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.04.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- Pepsi mit Gewinnplus -- ING-Interesse treibt Commerzbank an -- Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen -- Morgan Stanley, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
04:44 Uhr
David Einhorn: Tesla geht in die Brüche
Anlegen und Sparen
04:08 Uhr
Starkes Quartal: Diese Standardanlage erzielte das beste Ergebnis seit einem Jahrzehnt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Netflix Inc.552484
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403