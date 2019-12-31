HSBC Bank USA Named Among Top 50 Companies in DiversityIncs Annual Ranking

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. (HSBC), part of HSBC Group, one of the worlds largest banking and financial services organizations, today announced that it ranked among DiversityIncs Top 50 Companies, earning a spot on the coveted list for the eighth year. The bank was also recognized as one of the Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups (ERG) ranking sixth, the highest of any financial services organization on the list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005228/en/

DiversityInc considered more than 1,000 companies for the ranking, rating each on its leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

"Its an honor to be recognized for having one of the most diverse and inclusive workforces in the US, said Maureen Gillan-Myer, Head of Human Resources for HSBC Bank USA. "We strive to make HSBC a place where people feel like their differences are valued and where employees are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work in order to reach their full potential.

The banks employee resource groups offer an extensive network that supports military veterans, working caregivers, LGBTQ+, young professionals, women, ethnic diversity, and people with disabilities, among others.

In 2019, HSBC became a founding partner for World Prides NYC Mural Project, commissioning art around the five boroughs to promote public dialogue on LGBTQ+ rights. The bank also recently announced a partnership with Catalyst, a global non-profit, to accelerate senior female leadership.

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

Note to editors:

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,918bn at 31 March 2020, HSBC is one of the worlds largest banking and financial services organizations.

About DiversityInc: The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005228/en/