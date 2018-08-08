HSBC Enhances Two Fixed Income Funds

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC) has introduced enhancements to two
of its fixed income mutual funds, aiming to better align them with
common US allocation models. The HSBC Strategic Income Fund (HBIAX,
HBIIX) and the HSBC High Yield Fund (HBYAX, HBYIX) will increase
their focus on US markets with a flexible investment approach while
continuing to leverage HSBCs unique global footprint and resources.
The HSBC Strategic Income Fund targets a more consistent income
stream across market environments by opportunistically investing in an
expanded fixed income segment range. It is now benchmarked to the
Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund continues to be
managed by Rick Liu.
The HSBC High Yield Fund will continue to seek attractive
risk-adjusted returns, focusing on the US market while tactically
incorporating global opportunities. It is now benchmarked to the ICE
BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. The Fund continues
to be managed by Mary Bowers.
"We are pleased to reshape these funds for our US clients, said Damion
Hendrickson, Head of Sales. "By continuing to leverage the expertise and
insights of our global research network, the funds can take
opportunistic positions outside the US and adapt to changing markets.
Note to editors:
HSBC Global Asset Management
HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of the
HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBCs worldwide customer base of
retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions
through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Global Asset
Management connects HSBCs clients with investment opportunities around
the world through an international network of offices in 26 countries
and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market
insight. As at 31 December 2018, HSBC Global Asset Management managed
assets totalling US$455.2 bn on behalf of its clients. For more
information see www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com
HSBC Global Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset
management businesses of HSBC Holdings plc.
HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc. is an investment adviser
registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. HSBC Global
Asset Management (USA) Inc. serves as the investment adviser to the HSBC
Funds. Foreside Distribution Services, L.P., member FINRA, is the
distributor of the HSBC Funds and is not affiliated with the adviser.
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., member NYSE, FINRA and SIPC, is a
sub-distributor of the HSBC Funds. Affiliates of HSBC Global Asset
Management (USA) Inc. may receive fees for providing various services to
the funds.
HSBC Bank USA, N.A.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves
customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial
banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It
operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.;
Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and
Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA
Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC
Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services
are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member
NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC
Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is
headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide across 66
countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and
the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,558bn at 31
December 2018, HSBC is one of the worlds largest banking and financial
services organisations.
