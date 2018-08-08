HSBC Enhances Two Fixed Income Funds

HSBC Global Asset Management (HSBC) has introduced enhancements to two of its fixed income mutual funds, aiming to better align them with common US allocation models. The HSBC Strategic Income Fund (HBIAX, HBIIX) and the HSBC High Yield Fund (HBYAX, HBYIX) will increase their focus on US markets with a flexible investment approach while continuing to leverage HSBCs unique global footprint and resources.

The HSBC Strategic Income Fund targets a more consistent income stream across market environments by opportunistically investing in an expanded fixed income segment range. It is now benchmarked to the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The Fund continues to be managed by Rick Liu.

The HSBC High Yield Fund will continue to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns, focusing on the US market while tactically incorporating global opportunities. It is now benchmarked to the ICE BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. The Fund continues to be managed by Mary Bowers.

"We are pleased to reshape these funds for our US clients, said Damion Hendrickson, Head of Sales. "By continuing to leverage the expertise and insights of our global research network, the funds can take opportunistic positions outside the US and adapt to changing markets.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the fund, should be read carefully before investing.

Investment risks:

There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective or will work under all market conditions. The value of investments may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Funds may be subject to certain additional risks, which should be considered carefully along with their investment objectives and fees. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Fixed income is subject to credit and interest rate risk. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of interest and principal. Interest rate risk refers to fluctuations in the value of a fixed income security that result from changes in the general level of interest rates. In a declining interest rate environment, a portfolio may generate less income. In a rising interest-rate environment, bond prices fall. Foreign and emerging markets: Investments in foreign markets involve risks such as currency rate fluctuations, potential differences in accounting and taxation policies, as well as possible political, economic, and market risks. These risks are heightened for investments in emerging markets which are also subject to greater illiquidity and volatility than developed foreign markets. Derivatives can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses and may have a potentially large negative impact on performance.

