HSBC Private Banking, Americas Appoints New Philanthropic and Family Governance Specialist

HSBC Private Banking, Americas today announced the appointment of Carly
McKeeman as Philanthropic and Family Governance Specialist. She joins
HSBC with more than 10 years of charitable planning and administration
experience. Based in New York, McKeeman will report to Heather Flanagan,
Regional Head of Private Wealth Solutions for HSBC Private Banking,
Americas.
In her new role, McKeeman will lead the development of the Private
Banks Philanthropy and Family Governance services. As part of this
effort, she will partner with leaders across HSBCs Global Private
Wealth Solutions Group to bolster the banks local capabilities in this
pivotal space.
"We are thrilled to welcome Carly to the team. Her knowledge and
expertise will prove instrumental as we enhance and develop charitable
planning solutions for our private banking clients, tailored to their
unique values and needs, said Flanagan. "Additionally, our clients are
more frequently asking for Family Governance services and Carlys deeply
engrained experience and skillset will help us bring our offering to a
superior level of service in this growing area.
McKeeman joined HSBC from Evercore Wealth Management where she worked
with ultra-high-net-worth families and their outside advisors on
investment management and fiduciary planning matters. McKeeman
previously held positions at Fiduciary Trust and served as the Associate
Director of Planned and Major Gifts at Columbia Law School.
In addition to being admitted to the Bars of California and New York,
McKeeman sits on the board of the New York chapter of the Society of
Trust and Estates Practitioners (STEP). She is also a past Fellow of the
American Bar Association Section of Real Property, Trust and Estates,
and has been recognized as a 2017-19 Young Leader to the American
College of Trusts and Estates Counsel (ACTEC). She is on the Board of
Directors for the Womens Prison Association, a social services
organization based in New York City.
