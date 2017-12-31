+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

HSBC Private Banking, Americas Appoints New Philanthropic and Family Governance Specialist

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

HSBC Private Banking, Americas today announced the appointment of Carly McKeeman as Philanthropic and Family Governance Specialist. She joins HSBC with more than 10 years of charitable planning and administration experience. Based in New York, McKeeman will report to Heather Flanagan, Regional Head of Private Wealth Solutions for HSBC Private Banking, Americas.

In her new role, McKeeman will lead the development of the Private Banks Philanthropy and Family Governance services. As part of this effort, she will partner with leaders across HSBCs Global Private Wealth Solutions Group to bolster the banks local capabilities in this pivotal space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carly to the team. Her knowledge and expertise will prove instrumental as we enhance and develop charitable planning solutions for our private banking clients, tailored to their unique values and needs, said Flanagan. "Additionally, our clients are more frequently asking for Family Governance services and Carlys deeply engrained experience and skillset will help us bring our offering to a superior level of service in this growing area.

McKeeman joined HSBC from Evercore Wealth Management where she worked with ultra-high-net-worth families and their outside advisors on investment management and fiduciary planning matters. McKeeman previously held positions at Fiduciary Trust and served as the Associate Director of Planned and Major Gifts at Columbia Law School.

In addition to being admitted to the Bars of California and New York, McKeeman sits on the board of the New York chapter of the Society of Trust and Estates Practitioners (STEP). She is also a past Fellow of the American Bar Association Section of Real Property, Trust and Estates, and has been recognized as a 2017-19 Young Leader to the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel (ACTEC). She is on the Board of Directors for the Womens Prison Association, a social services organization based in New York City.

Notes to editors:

About HSBC Private Banking

As part of the HSBC Group, one of the worlds largest banking and financial services organizations, HSBC Private Banking seeks to be the leading international private bank for business owners and their families. It provides clients with wealth, business and family succession solutions in the largest and fastest growing markets around the world. HSBC Private Banking is the marketing name for the private banking business conducted by the principal private banking subsidiaries of the HSBC Group.

For more information, visit www.hsbcprivatebank.com

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of the FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/ SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,522bn at 31 December 2017, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr HSBC News
RSS Feed
HSBC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene HSBC News

10.07.18Deutsche Bank darf offenbar bald Anleihe-Emissionen in China begleiten
12.07.18Deutsche Bank darf Anleihe-Emissionen in China begleiten
18.06.18Bransons Bank Virgin Money in Milliarden-Geschäft verkauft
12.07.18HSBC ETFs PLC : Dividend Declaration
27.06.18HSBC Holdings PLC : Scrip Dividend - Issue Announcement
10.07.18MOVES- Macquarie. Carlyle Group. Bank Of America Merrill Lynch. HSBC
03.07.18Britische Großbank: Finanzexperte Nicolo Salsano soll Deutschland-Geschäft von HSBC stärken
06.07.18HSBC Bank Plc : HSBC BANK PLC - FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
06.07.18HSBC Holdings PLC : Total Voting Rights
11.07.18MOVES-HSBC appoints Alexander Glawe as managing director
Weitere HSBC News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Stimmungswechsel am Ölmarkt  das sollten Anleger jetzt beachten!
US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Vontobel: Neue Töne anschlagen: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Kundenvermögen bei Scalable Capital überschreitet die Marke von einer Milliarde Euro
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur HSBC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

HSBC Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kreditwürdigkeit der Türkei rutscht weiter ab
Zinsverluste deutscher Sparer erreichen neuen Rekord
Wie Alterung und Automatisierung die Sozialsysteme strapaziert
Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Lichtblick für neuen Bank-Chef - Gewinn höher als gedacht
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus

News von

Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen
Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut
Diese Fähigkeit unterscheidet laut Richard Branson erfolgreiche von mittelmäßigen Menschen

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt an -- Dow stabil -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Siemens-Healthineers-Aktien schwach. Bitcoin-Kurs steigt: BlackRock macht in Sachen Krypto-Markt Ernst. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:07 Uhr
DAX steigt an -- Dow stabil -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Trump muss nach Gipfel Wogen in den USA glätten -- adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
17:22 Uhr
Warum Trumps Plan, dass Amerikaner US-Autos kaufen, nicht aufgehen kann
Sonstiges
17:15 Uhr
Das lässt den Eurokurs ins Minus drehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100