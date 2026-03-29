Huatai Securities Reports Steady Earnings Growth in H1 2026 Driven by Professional Excellence and AI Breakthroughs to Deliver Long-term Client Value



EQS Newswire / 28/08/2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2026 - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; stock codes: 601688.SH, 6886.HK, HTSC.L), a leading technology-driven and fully integrated securities firm in China, today announced its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.



The Company recorded total revenue of RMB 31.31 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 49.23%; net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 11.69 billion, up 54.87% year-on-year. Revenue from the Company's major business segments, wealth management, institutional services, investment management and international business all recorded year-on-year growth, driving operating performance to a record high for the period.



Reflecting its strong financial performance, the Company has declared an interim dividend of RMB 1.80 per 10 shares, reaffirming its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders.



Huatai Securities believes that sustainable competitive advantage can only be achieved through a systematic and enterprise-wide approach to artificial intelligence (AI). Since the beginning of 2026, the Company has focused on establishing AI as a future-ready strategic infrastructure, accelerating its integration with professional financial expertise, business processes and organizational frameworks. By advancing an AI-native business ecosystem that combines human judgement with machine intelligence, Huatai Securities is empowering employees to enhance productivity, strengthen innovation and deliver more sophisticated professional insights. This approach enables the Company to respond to clients' evolving needs with greater efficiency, precision and service quality.



AI-driven Business Transformation



From large models to AI agents, AI technology is evolving at a rapid pace. Huatai Securities is firmly advancing its "ALL IN AI" strategy, leveraging technology not only to enhance quality and efficiency, but also to systematically re-engineer business workflows through AI-native thinking. The Company is embedding AI across key business functions, including investment research, investment banking, trading and wealth advisory, while also strengthening foundational capabilities in compliance, risk management and corporate decision-making. As AI moves from the back office to the front line, Huatai Securities is transforming service delivery from reactive engagement to proactive support, creating a more intelligent, efficient and client-centric operating model.



Huatai Securities' next-generation AI-native trading platform, the "AI ZhangLe" App, has redefined the traditional service model by shifting from an approach where clients actively seek out services to one where services proactively reach clients. The platform provides individual investors with intelligent, end-to-end support throughout the investment lifecycle. By deeply integrating investment research capabilities with advanced algorithms, AI ZhangLe replaces conventional command-based interactions with natural language conversations, enabling the platform to understand investor needs, anticipate scenarios and provide proactive strategies. Before trades are executed, it scans market signals in real time to uncover potential targets based on objective indicators. During execution, it interprets investment intent through natural language interactions and translates it into actionable tasks for investors' reference. Following execution, it delivers multi-dimensional portfolio analysis, performance attribution and personalized optimization strategies, while proactively providing scenario-based insights and professional decision-support information. Since its launch in October 2025, the "AI ZhangLe" App has surpassed 5 million cumulative downloads.



As the AI transformation progresses, Huatai Securities is accelerating the development of a unified financial middle-office platform that provides a shared capability framework and data infrastructure across key business segments, including wealth management and institutional services. This platform enables the reuse of specialized expertise, integration of data assets and accumulation of organizational knowledge, driving continuous enhancement through real-world business scenarios and iterative learning. At the core of this effort is the Company's AI-powered industry map, which systematically structures and embeds industry knowledge generated across investment research, investment banking and investment management activities. By transforming fragmented individual expertise and relationship networks into organizational intelligence, the platform enhances asset discovery capabilities and supports more accurate asset valuation and pricing. The AI-powered industry map currently covers a range of strategic sectors, including lithium battery energy storage, semiconductor equipment, new energy vehicles, intelligent driving and innovative pharmaceuticals, and incorporates more than 60 specialized investment research capabilities, serving as a reusable, continuously evolving and highly scalable research foundation for all business segments across the Company.



Advancing the Real Economy Through Industrial Investment Banking



Building a modern industrial system and advancing the comprehensive upgrading of China's industrial landscape are key priorities under the 15th Five-Year Plan period. Huatai Securities remains committed to supporting the real economy by leveraging its full-lifecycle service capabilities to meet the evolving needs of enterprises at every stage of development. At the same time, it is embedding AI across the upstream and downstream of investment banking industry chain to drive the intelligent transformation of core business procedures. For years, Huatai has supported more than 300 technology-driven and innovation-focused companies, which today represent a combined market capitalization of approximately RMB 15 trillion.



The Company has continued to deepen its expertise across strategic sectors including AI and semiconductors, biomedicine, commercial aerospace, quantum computing, new energy and energy storage. Through extensive coverage of the upstream and downstream industry chain, Huatai Securities has developed a deep understanding of the underlying drivers of industrial development, enabling it to identify emerging opportunities and support enterprises in accessing capital markets, revitalizing assets and achieving long-term sustainable growth.



As at June 30, 2026, the total committed capital of private equity funds under management of Huatai Zijin Investment Co., Ltd. reached RMB 72 billion, with 34 new investment projects carried out during the first half of the year. Meanwhile, Huatai Securities' A-share equity underwriting volume reached RMB 53.3 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase, while total bond underwriting across all product categories amounted to RMB 718.9 billion. Huatai Securities also acted as independent financial advisor on 7 M&A and restructuring transactions approved by stock exchanges during the period, while Huatai Asset Management served as manager for 87 enterprise asset-backed securities (ABS) programs, both ranking first in the industry. Leveraging its cross-border capabilities and integrated business model, Huatai Securities continued to facilitate the international expansion of high-quality Chinese enterprises through Hong Kong's capital markets. During the first half of 2026, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited completed 12 Hong Kong IPO sponsorship mandates, ranking third in the market.



"One Huatai": Delivering Client-Centric Solutions



Against a backdrop of profound macroeconomic adjustment and ongoing structural market transformation, wealth and institutional clients are increasingly seeking sophisticated asset-allocation strategies, enhanced risk management and highly customized solutions. In response, Huatai Securities has further strengthened its "One Huatai" integrated service platform, leveraging AI to broaden its capabilities, enhance client engagement and respond more effectively to evolving market conditions.



The Company continued to enhance its trading and asset-allocation capabilities across its wealth management platform. On a consolidated basis, net revenue from securities brokerage reached RMB 4.7 billion in the first half of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 61%, while net revenue from the distribution of financial products increased 114% to RMB 600 million. Sales volumes, assets under custody and revenue from private fund products all recorded strong growth during the period. To further elevate advisor productivity and client service, Huatai Securities launched an AI-powered advisor workbench, underpinned by a multi-agent collaborative architecture that optimizes key business processes, including product introduction and evaluation, asset allocation and investment strategy development. The platform incorporates a suite of role-specific intelligent agents that support end-to-end execution across core advisory workflows. Leveraging its proprietary technology infrastructure, the Company delivers AI capabilities consistently across the organization while enabling personalized workflow orchestration and tailored service delivery.



Within its institutional services business, Huatai Securities continued to strengthen its global client franchise, with its institutional client network now spanning more than 6,500 domestic and international institutions, with the number of newly opened sovereign wealth fund accounts increasing 64% year-on-year. The Company has established a comprehensive prime brokerage ecosystem, providing institutional clients with integrated solutions across the full investment lifecycle. Huatai Securities ranked fifth in public fund brokerage trading volume in 2025, and second in the industry for margin financing and securities lending interest income in the first half of 2026. The Company also maintained a leading position in market-making for the STAR Market and among listed funds. To further enhance its institutional service capabilities, Huatai Securities has embedded professional expertise into AI-powered solutions, enabling the systematic delivery of research and investment insights. During the period, the Company launched "Huatai Zhiyan", an AI-enabled investment research toolbox that provides clients with access to proprietary data, research methodologies, the latest insights, valuation models and other intelligent agents. By offering round-the-clock access to professional resources and analytical capabilities, the platform supports more informed and efficient investment decision-making.



Looking ahead, Huatai Securities will remain firmly focused on its clients, while continuing to strengthen its integrated financial services platform and enhance its ability to deliver comprehensive, high-quality solutions across business segments. The Company will continue to cultivate new growth drivers through AI innovation, further strengthen its industrial investment banking capabilities to support the development of China's modern industrial system and facilitate the growth of strategic emerging industries. Building on the strength of its "One Huatai" service platform the Company will deepen cross-border collaboration and connectivity across its global network, enabling it to better serve domestic and international clients and make even greater contributions to the high-quality development of the real economy.



Hashtag: #HuataiSecurities

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





About Huatai Securities

Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities firm in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and a broad and growing client base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, spanning wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, and investment management, with a substantial international presence.News Source: Huatai Securities