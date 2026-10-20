HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

HUBER+SUHNER increases sales in the first nine months of 2026



20-Oct-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 20.10.2026 Order intake on par with strong prior-year level – Net sales up 11.3% – Industry maintains double-digit growth – Communication catches up in net sales – Transportation continues to see improvement Order intake and net sales after nine months Werbung In CHF million 2026

2025

Werbung Change

in % Order intake Group 811.9 818.7 (0.8) Industry segment 373.3 258.0 44.7 Communication segment 209.0 356.5 (41.4) Transportation segment 229.7 204.2 12.5 Net sales Group 734.1 659.4 11.3 Industry segment 313.9 239.6 31.0 Communication segment 208.9 218.0 (4.2) Transportation segment 211.3 201.8 4.7

Thanks to the strength of the Industry segment and increased momentum in the Transportation segment, HUBER+SUHNER recorded an overall positive business performance in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake amounted to CHF 811.9 million, in line with the strong prior-year period. Net sales rose by 11.3% to CHF 734.1 million. The newly acquired Ingun business unit contributed to the respective figures for one month. Adjusted for currency, copper price and portfolio effects, the Group’s net sales growth stood at 10.6%. The book-to-bill rate was 1.11 at the end of September.



Industry segment with broad-based growth

The Industry segment continued its strong performance. Order intake increased by 44.7% compared to the previous-year period to CHF 373.3 million, while net sales rose by 31.0% to CHF 313.9 million. Except for High Power Charging, all subsegments contributed to growth. The Aerospace & Defense growth initiative and the Test & Measurement subsegment showed particularly strong momentum. Since 1 September 2026, the latter also includes the results of the Ingun business unit. The book-to-bill rate in the Industry segment stood at 1.19.



Communication segment narrows net sales decline

The Communication segment posted order intake of CHF 209.0 million, representing a decrease of 41.4% compared with the prior-year figure, which had included major orders for Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) in the Data Center growth initiative. At CHF 208.9 million, net sales at the of September were still 4.2% below the comparable period in 2025. At half-year, the decline had been at 14.1%. This improvement was primarily attributable to the Data Center growth initiative, which generated progressively higher sales over the course of the year on the back of the OCS order backlog. The other subsegments recorded lower business volumes compared to the prior-year period. The book-to-bill rate in the Communication segment was at 1.00.



Transportation segment continues to improve

The Transportation segment recorded order intake of CHF 229.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared with the prior-year figure, driven by growth in the Automotive subsegment. Net sales advanced by 4.7% to CHF 211.3 million, primarily attributable to Automotive, which saw good momentum in the Electric Vehicle growth initiative. The Rail Communications growth initiative within the Railway subsegment also contributed positively. The book-to-bill rate in the Transportation segment stood at 1.09.



Outlook

For 2026, HUBER+SUHNER continues to aim for organic sales growth of at least 10%. The company still expects to reach an EBIT margin between 10.5% and 12.0%, corresponding to the upper half of the medium-term target range of 9–12%. The guidance assumes that key influencing factors such as inflation, exchange rates, economic developments, and geopolitical conflicts do not excessively impact business performance. The definition of Alternative Performance Measures is available under

www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/publications This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding. Calendar dates 21 January 2027 Order intake and sales 2026 (12 months) 16 March 2027 Annual Report 2026, media and analyst conference and webcast 07 April 2027 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG) HUBER+SUHNER AG

Christiane Jelinek

Chief Communications Officer

Tumbelenstrasse 20

8330 Pfäffikon ZH

Switzerland



+41 44 952 25 60

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

hubersuhner.com

End of Inside Information