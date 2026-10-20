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HUBER+SUHNER increases sales in the first nine months of 2026

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HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
HUBER+SUHNER increases sales in the first nine months of 2026

20-Oct-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 20.10.2026

Order intake on par with strong prior-year level – Net sales up 11.3% – Industry maintains double-digit growth – Communication catches up in net sales – Transportation continues to see improvement

Order intake and net sales after nine months

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In CHF million

2026
 

2025
 

Werbung

Change
in %

Order intake Group

811.9

818.7

(0.8)

Industry segment

373.3

258.0

44.7

Communication segment

209.0

356.5

(41.4)

Transportation segment

229.7

204.2

12.5

Net sales Group

734.1

659.4

11.3

Industry segment

313.9

239.6

31.0

Communication segment

208.9

218.0

(4.2)

Transportation segment

211.3

201.8

4.7


Thanks to the strength of the Industry segment and increased momentum in the Transportation segment, HUBER+SUHNER recorded an overall positive business performance in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake amounted to CHF 811.9 million, in line with the strong prior-year period. Net sales rose by 11.3% to CHF 734.1 million. The newly acquired Ingun business unit contributed to the respective figures for one month. Adjusted for currency, copper price and portfolio effects, the Group’s net sales growth stood at 10.6%. The book-to-bill rate was 1.11 at the end of September.

Industry segment with broad-based growth
The Industry segment continued its strong performance. Order intake increased by 44.7% compared to the previous-year period to CHF 373.3 million, while net sales rose by 31.0% to CHF 313.9 million. Except for High Power Charging, all subsegments contributed to growth. The Aerospace & Defense growth initiative and the Test & Measurement subsegment showed particularly strong momentum. Since 1 September 2026, the latter also includes the results of the Ingun business unit. The book-to-bill rate in the Industry segment stood at 1.19.

Communication segment narrows net sales decline
The Communication segment posted order intake of CHF 209.0 million, representing a decrease of 41.4% compared with the prior-year figure, which had included major orders for Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) in the Data Center growth initiative. At CHF 208.9 million, net sales at the of September were still 4.2% below the comparable period in 2025. At half-year, the decline had been at 14.1%. This improvement was primarily attributable to the Data Center growth initiative, which generated progressively higher sales over the course of the year on the back of the OCS order backlog. The other subsegments recorded lower business volumes compared to the prior-year period. The book-to-bill rate in the Communication segment was at 1.00.

Transportation segment continues to improve
The Transportation segment recorded order intake of CHF 229.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared with the prior-year figure, driven by growth in the Automotive subsegment. Net sales advanced by 4.7% to CHF 211.3 million, primarily attributable to Automotive, which saw good momentum in the Electric Vehicle growth initiative. The Rail Communications growth initiative within the Railway subsegment also contributed positively. The book-to-bill rate in the Transportation segment stood at 1.09.

Outlook
For 2026, HUBER+SUHNER continues to aim for organic sales growth of at least 10%. The company still expects to reach an EBIT margin between 10.5% and 12.0%, corresponding to the upper half of the medium-term target range of 9–12%. The guidance assumes that key influencing factors such as inflation, exchange rates, economic developments, and geopolitical conflicts do not excessively impact business performance.

The definition of Alternative Performance Measures is available under
www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/publications

This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Calendar dates  
21 January 2027 Order intake and sales 2026 (12 months)
16 March 2027 Annual Report 2026, media and analyst conference and webcast
07 April 2027 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG)

 

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Christiane Jelinek
Chief Communications Officer
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2418180

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2418180  20-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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