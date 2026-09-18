HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Conference

HUBER+SUHNER presents strategy and growth potential at Capital Market Day 2026



18.09.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST



Werbung 18.09.2026 The event focuses on the three segments Industry, Communication and Transportation, highlighting their markets, solutions and technologies. At its Capital Market Day 2026 in Pfäffikon ZH, Switzerland, HUBER+SUHNER will host more than 60 investors, analysts and media representatives, providing insights into the company’s strategic priorities and growth initiatives. The focus is on long-term opportunities arising from developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), electrification and security, as well as the acquisition of Ingun, a leading provider of high-precision testing and contacting solutions.



“HUBER+SUHNER is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from structural megatrends,” says CEO Urs Ryffel. “The growing demand for high-performance connectivity for AI applications, the global trend towards electrification and increasing security requirements are creating attractive growth opportunities for our business. With targeted investments and our strong technology portfolio, which we have expanded through the recently completed acquisition of Ingun, we are laying the foundation for sustainable profitable growth.”



In addition to the overarching strategic insights provided by Urs Ryffel, the COOs of the three segments Industry, Communication and Transportation and their teams will present market trends, selected applications and solutions in Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense, Data Center, Rail Communications and Electric Vehicle.



The event concludes with CFO Richard Haemmerli discussing the company’s financial performance. Supported by a strong order backlog, a solid balance sheet and a strong position in key markets, HUBER+SUHNER is well placed to successfully navigate its next phase of growth. Werbung The presentation of the Capital Market Day 2026 is available at Capital Market Day - HUBER+SUHNER.

On 21 September, a video with key messages from CEO and CFO will also be published on the page. Calendar dates 20 October 2026 Order intake and net sales 2026 (9 months) 21 January 2027 Order intake and net sales 2026 (12 months) 16 March 2027 Annual Report 2026, media and analyst conference and webcast 07 April 2027 Annual General Meeting (Rapperswil SG) Werbung HUBER+SUHNER AG

Christiane Jelinek

Chief Communications Officer

Tumbelenstrasse 20

8330 Pfäffikon ZH

Switzerland



+41 44 952 25 60

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

hubersuhner.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News