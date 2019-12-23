Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, and Dufry, a global leader in travel retail, today announces they have been awarded an eight-year Duty Free retail contract at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The contract, effective from June 2022 through June 2030, strengthens their Duty Free presence in North America while highlighting the long-standing, 35-year partnership with the airport authority. The contract also includes a strategic Joint Management Committee dedicated to collectively growing the Duty Free business and redefining the passenger experience for the more than 50 million travelers that pass through the award-winning airport each year.

"We are excited to deepen our commitment to Toronto Pearson International Airport with expanded and new retail concepts that modernize the travel experience for passengers, said Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. "The formation of the Joint Management Committee allows us the opportunity to partner closely with GTAA to strengthen communities, advance economic growth, and most importantly, bring a sense of place to Toronto Pearson.

With a current footprint of more than 50,000 square-feet, Hudson/Dufry will expand their Duty Free store offerings beginning in 2022 under the new contract agreement. As part of Hudson/Dufrys redevelopment and expansion plans, they will introduce new brands and concepts, as well as innovative digital technology, anticipating travelers needs and adapting to the evolving passenger demographics.

"We are extremely proud to be entrusted with the transformation of Torontos retail experience, as our portfolio will bring next generation retail models, technological innovation, and a strong focus on digital engagement, said Julian Diaz, Chief Executive Officer of Dufry Group. "We consider this contract as further evidence of our commitment to expand Duty Free in North America.

Hudson/Dufrys development plans of Terminal 1, Terminal 3, International and Trans-border will align directly with Toronto Pearsons terminal enhancement program, which began in 2016. As part of the initiative, Toronto Pearson has invested significant capital into the overall modernization of the airports travel retail offerings and infrastructure over the next several years.

An admired and award-winning airport, Toronto Pearson has been recognized two years in a row by the Airports Council International (ACI) as the Best Large Airport in North America and has received top accolades from the Airport Service Quality (ASQ).

"As the second largest international airport in North America, Toronto Pearson has been focused on putting our 50 million passengers first in everything we do. Over the past five years, we have significantly enhanced the retail offerings in collaboration with our partners such as Dufry. We have had a successful partnership with Dufry to date and this new contract allows us to reimagine how we work together through an innovative joint management approach with a focus on whats best for the passenger. Dufry is a global leader and we are thrilled to accelerate this journey of transformation with them, said Scott Collier, Vice President, Customer and Terminal Services.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Travelers Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our 10,000+ team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

About Dufry Group

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating close to 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all five continents.

About Toronto Pearson International Airport

The GTAA is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAAs vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served more than 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canadas largest airport and the most connected international airport in North America.

For the second straight year Toronto Pearson has been voted by passengers as the Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million annual passengers, as recognized by Airports Council Internationals (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, the only global benchmarking survey that assesses passenger satisfaction at the airport on their day of travel. For more information please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

