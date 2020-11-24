  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Jetzt in zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Zertifikat investieren!-w-
24.11.2020 21:00

Hudson Announces "Celebrate Books and Booksellers

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) ("Hudson or "Company), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announced its "Celebrate Books and Booksellers campaign, honoring powerful reads that sparked joy, fostered learning and inspired readers across North America throughout the year.

The year 2020 will long be remembered as unprecedented  from the global health crisis to the significant economic turmoil and record unemployment levels to the social justice movements. While challenging in so many ways, the past year also inspired many to pursue new and welcome conversations, engage in different forms of entertainment and even learn something new. Books were an essential element of this interaction and a welcome bright spot of 2020, providing both a world to escape into and a way to connect with the world.

"While challenging in so many ways, 2020 is a year that has made me feel especially grateful for the comforts and joys of life  the big ones like health and friendship, and the smaller ones like a park to walk in, or reading a book, said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. "Books both entertain and educate, and bring people together, even if socially distanced, by helping us see different perspectives and share the experience of loving the same books.

Throughout the year, Hudson and its bookselling community worked hard to curate imaginative and eclectic book assortments that put fun, timely and relevant titles in the hands of readers, whether physically or virtually, and were perfect for avid bookworms and new book enthusiasts alike. "This year, I asked some of our best friends in bookselling, from all across Hudson, to Publishers, to Independent Booksellers, and more, to share the books both new and old that gave them a reason to celebrate or just provided a little comfort this year, said Hinckley. "We received a wonderfully diverse selection of responses, from some amazing people, all of whom are fighting the good fight to keep bringing books to Hudsons larger community of travelers through independent and alternative channels.

The list, spanning a variety of categories and boasting an assortment of accolades, can be found in Hudson bookstores and convenience stores across North America, as well as at: www.Hudsonbooksellers.com/Celebrate.

Some of the recommended books include:

Non-Fiction

Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman

"Philosophers and economists often start with the premise that humans are bad or primarily driven by self-interest If he [Bregman] is correct and how we think about our fellow humans has a direct effect on how we act, can you imagine the impact it would have if we all changed our assumptions and thought more kindly of each other?

- Justin Hennequant, Director, Books, Hudson

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

"When youre feeling trapped by COVID, this is a fantastic book to get you out of your slump and get you moving to a happier, healthier, more free and genuine life.

- Pam Brown, Senior National Account Manager, Penguin Random House

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

"A central premise of the book, that you are either racist or antiracist, is put forward in a way that pushes the reader to revisit how we deal with race in our daily business, and to come back better prepared after a good deal of soul-searching.

- Jordi Martin-Consuegra, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer; Deputy CEO, Hudson

Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor

"So much science is now affirming ancient wisdom from non-Western cultures on the health effects of breathing in certain ways. This book will help make your last breaths of 2020 more intentional, setting you up for a 2021 of hope and peace.

- Pete Mulvihill, Co-Owner, Green Apple Books, San Francisco, CA

Wow, No Thank you - Hudson Exclusive by Samantha Irby

"Samantha Irby's third book is another comedic triumph. Her quest to find friends after moving to Wisconsin is especially hilarious. It's one of the books that has made me laugh despite all of the rough news of 2020.

- Leonard Foote, Business Partner Manager, Barbara's Bookstores at O'Hare, Hudson

Fiction

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

"Homeland Elegies deftly combines elements of memoir with fiction to shine a bright light on the immigrant experience in America.

- Adrian Newell, Book Buyer, Warwicks, La Jolla, CA

Luster by Raven Leilani

"With unflinching honesty, and a sharp, devastating understanding of human nature, Raven Leilani has written a dark, funny, poignant story about relationships, desire, family, and social issues. There are many moments of delights and surprises in the writing and in the storytelling as well as brilliant observations about life.

- Spenser Lee, Senior Vice President, Director of Sales, Farrar, Straus & Giroux

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez

"The book that affected me the most during this pandemic year. For most of this short book, we think we are following a woman as she copes with her grief over the death of a man she once loved. Her adoption of his enormous Great Dane is a metaphor for this grief... until we learn that perhaps this grief is hers alone. It's a deeply wise novel, with a lot to teach us about loss and recovery from loss.

- Bob Miller, President & Publisher, Flatiron Books

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

"The book is so precise, so deeply felt, I kept stopping to underline sentences until I realized I was underlining the entire book. Brilliant.

- Ann Patchett, Co-Owner, Parnassus Books, Nashville, TN, International Bestselling Author

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

"The magic of reading fiction is that it makes us look at and think about the world in new ways and takes us to places we've never been. This year, I've needed that feeling more than ever, and Migrations is the book that brought it to me.

- Megan Lynch, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Flatiron Books

To see the entire list of recommended books in Celebrate Books and Booksellers, or to purchase a book, please visit: www.Hudsonbooksellers.com/Celebrate

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Travelers Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

Nachrichten zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
05.11.20
Hudson gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
02.11.20
Ausblick: Hudson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.08.20
Hudson stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
02.08.20
Ausblick: Hudson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.06.20
Hudson: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.06.20
Ausblick: Hudson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Pharmaindustrie: Der Kampf gegen Corona stärkt Sanofi-Chef Paul Hudson (Handelsblatt)
13.03.20
Hudson hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hudson News
RSS Feed
Hudson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hudson News

05.11.20Hudson gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
02.11.20Ausblick: Hudson legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
23.10.20MJ Hudson Group PLC : Issue of Equity
29.10.20Analysts Estimate Hudson Global (HSON) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
31.10.20Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
09.11.20Hudson completes initial niobium exploration program at Sarfartoq project in Greenland
05.11.20Hudson Global (HSON) Reports Q3 Loss. Tops Revenue Estimates
13.11.20Callum Hudson-Odoi makes the right impression on Aidy Boothroyd
18.11.20MJ Hudson Group PLC : Annual Report and Additional Disclosure
18.11.20Callum Hudson-Odoi urges Jamal Musiala to pick international future with England
Weitere Hudson News
Werbung

Trading-News

Automatisiert. Verantwortungsbewusst. ETF-basiert.
Freenet baut Schulden ab - Aktie dennoch belastet
VW: Viel Positives bereits eingepreist
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kaufsignalen
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere, Aktienanleihen Pro mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die optimale Strategie für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Dax-Reform: Viel Lärm um nichts
Nordex geht durch die Decke
Altersvorsorge mit ETFs. Und individueller Garantie. Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hudson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hudson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

103, 18 und jetzt nur 4 Jahre  der unglaubliche Rekord des Dow Jones
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Handy am Black Friday  das sind die besten Angebote
Selbst mit dem Dax 40 steckt Deutschland in der Irrelevanz fest
Ifo-Geschäftsklimaindex fällt zum zweiten Mal in Folge

News von

Kurssprung bei Ripples XRP: Die extreme Underperformance von XRP könnte ein Ende haben
Was hinter der Kursexplosion der Clean Power Capital-Aktie steckt
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kepler Chevreux bewertet erstmalig die Aktie von Nel Asa - was der Vermögensverwalter rät
SAP-Aktie, Daimler und Co.: Was Berenberg und die Bank of America von den fünf meistgehandelten deutschen Aktien halten
Ausgeboomt: Mieten für Wohnungen fallen, Preise steigen kaum noch

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt weit im Plus -- Dow knackt 30.000-Punkte-Marke -- Trump macht Weg für Biden frei -- Deutsche Börse stockt DAX auf 40 Werte auf -- Sixt wagt neue Prognose -- Bitcoin, KWS, DEUTZ im Fokus

Lufthansa will keinen Impfnachweis von Passagieren. Hoffnung auf Vorentscheidung gegen Brügge - Dritter Corona-Fall. Schärfere Corona-Regeln geplant - Lockerungen an Weihnachten. Firmenkundenvorstand Boekhout verlässt offenbar Commerzbank. Gilead: Ärzte weiter für Einsatz von Remdesivir bei Corona-Patienten. Europas Aufsicht will Boeing 737 Max Anfang 2021 wieder starten lassen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen