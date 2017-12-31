Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail,
announced an agreement under which Hudson Group will serve as the
exclusive U.S. travel retailer for sales of international tennis
champion Maria Sharapovas premium candy line, Sugarpova.
Under the agreement, Hudson Groups exclusivity covers Sugarpovas
current and future products, which will be available across the United
States at its Hudson and Hudson News stores, as well as Hudson Groups
localized travel essentials, convenience, and candy concepts.
"Sugarpova was created out of a desire for me to share a little taste of
my lifestyle with my fans and candy-loving consumers, said Maria
Sharapova. "As travel is a large part of my everyday life, it seemed a
natural fit to bring Sugarpova to Hudson Group. I'm very excited to see
how this partnership takes off."
"The brick-and-mortar retailer expansion continues to be an important
element to growing the Sugarpova business, and one sector we were eager
to tap into is the consumer who travels, said Max Eisenbud, chief
executive officer of Sugarpova. "This new deal with Hudson Group is a
great way for us to reach Maria's worldwide fan base, and grow the
Sugarpova brand in an innovative way."
"Hudson Group is a company that is constantly evolving to deliver the
best products at the best times to react to the fast-paced changes of
our customer, said Hope Remoundos, chief marketing officer of Hudson
Group. "We are excited to partner with Maria Sharapova and Sugarpova
an eclectic brand that will sweeten the journey for passengers, offering
a luxurious interpretation on classic treats they know and love.
About Hudson Group
Hudson Group, a Dufry company and one of the largest travel retailers in
North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over
300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada.
A subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-traded Hudson Ltd. (HUD), Hudson
Group is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson
Bookseller brands. Hudson Group operates over 1,000 duty-paid and
duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter
terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist
destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include
travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops,
branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and
beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.
About Sugarpova
Sugarpova continues to have double-digit growth year after year since
its launch. Currently, the brand has retail penetration in 22 countries
all over the world and is sold in a variety of retail partners and
online. The founder is international tennis champion, Maria Sharapova,
whose sweet tooth and love for little indulgences motivated her to
create a candy company specializing in premium chocolates collection and
products, giftables and in gummies and chocolate sweets of quality and
craftsmanship. For more information, visit www.sugarpova.com.
