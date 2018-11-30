Hudson Group Appoints Tom Waldron to Drive Its Food & Beverage Expansion Across North America

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry company and leader in North American
travel retail, today announced the appointment of Tom Waldron as Senior
Vice President, Food and Beverage.
Waldron joins Hudson Group from ISS America, Inc., where he served as
Division Vice President, Aviation. He brings more than 20 years of
experience in food and beverage operations and business development
across a diverse set of North American food service and consumer-facing
companies and brands. Much of his experience is anchored in the airport
industry at companies such as SSP America and HMS Host, with a specific
focus on full-service restaurants and contract foodservice operations.
"Expanding our presence in food and beverage service is a key growth
opportunity for Hudson Group, said Roger Fordyce, Hudson Group CEO.
"Tom Waldrons extensive experience in food and beverage will be
instrumental as we look ahead, and were pleased to welcome him to our
management team. His insight will ultimately enhance the customer
experience, unlock value for all of our stakeholders, and position
Hudson Group for long-term sustainable growth.
In his early career, Waldron worked for many popular casual dining
brands like Ruby Tuesday and Charlie Browns. In 1999, Tom began working
for Restaurant Associates (RA) where he later developed several
proprietary food and beverage programs and led teams across various
lines of business including the PGA Tour, United States Tennis
Association National Tennis Center, and the Olympics. In 2004, Tom
joined Aramark, where he was tasked with creating an operating model to
manage their newest flagship account, Goldman Sachs. While at the
company, he managed a portfolio of Aramarks premium contracts and
directed day-to-day operations across five states.
In 2008, Tom joined HMS Host as the Director of Restaurant Development,
where he designed, built, managed, and negotiated contracts, later
joining SSP America in 2010 as Vice President, Business Development.
About Hudson Group
Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel
retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel
experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental
United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson,
Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000
duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports,
commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and
tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts
include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free
shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service
food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com
and www.dufry.com.
