finanzen.net
10.06.2019 13:02
Hudson Group Appoints Tom Waldron to Drive Its Food & Beverage Expansion Across North America

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry company and leader in North American travel retail, today announced the appointment of Tom Waldron as Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage.

Waldron joins Hudson Group from ISS America, Inc., where he served as Division Vice President, Aviation. He brings more than 20 years of experience in food and beverage operations and business development across a diverse set of North American food service and consumer-facing companies and brands. Much of his experience is anchored in the airport industry at companies such as SSP America and HMS Host, with a specific focus on full-service restaurants and contract foodservice operations.

"Expanding our presence in food and beverage service is a key growth opportunity for Hudson Group, said Roger Fordyce, Hudson Group CEO. "Tom Waldrons extensive experience in food and beverage will be instrumental as we look ahead, and were pleased to welcome him to our management team. His insight will ultimately enhance the customer experience, unlock value for all of our stakeholders, and position Hudson Group for long-term sustainable growth.

In his early career, Waldron worked for many popular casual dining brands like Ruby Tuesday and Charlie Browns. In 1999, Tom began working for Restaurant Associates (RA) where he later developed several proprietary food and beverage programs and led teams across various lines of business including the PGA Tour, United States Tennis Association National Tennis Center, and the Olympics. In 2004, Tom joined Aramark, where he was tasked with creating an operating model to manage their newest flagship account, Goldman Sachs. While at the company, he managed a portfolio of Aramarks premium contracts and directed day-to-day operations across five states.

In 2008, Tom joined HMS Host as the Director of Restaurant Development, where he designed, built, managed, and negotiated contracts, later joining SSP America in 2010 as Vice President, Business Development.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

