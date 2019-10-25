Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, today announced it has been awarded six new duty-free stores at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Terminal B. As part of a joint venture with Byrd Retail Group, Hudsons contract includes over 7,500-square-feet of expanded retail space inside EWR. Newark Dufry Shopping will feature design elements iconic to New Jersey, with inspiration from key areas including Elizabeth, N.J., the Ironbound area of Newark, N.J., the boardwalks along more than 100 miles of coastline and agricultural touches from the Garden States famous farmlands.

The six new stores will open by mid-year of 2020 in Terminal B at EWR, providing an excellent assortment of premium, duty-free cosmetics and fragrances, fashion watches, jewelry, sunglasses, tobacco products, fine wines and spirits to one of North Americas busiest commercial airports. Hudson has extensive experience and presence in both New Jersey and New York including operations at Newark Liberty Internal Airport (EWR); John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK); LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) and Stewart International Airport (SWF). Not to mention, Hudson continues supporting travelers and commuters in the greater New York and New Jersey area in the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Grand Central Terminal, New York Penn Station, the United Nations Gift Centre and Empire State Building in New York City.

"Hudson is honored to be part of the continued success at Newark Liberty International Airport as we transform travel retail with new duty-free offerings as part of the Newark Dufry store concepts, said Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Group. "In addition to expanding our strong relationship with our landlord, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, we are excited to deliver a leading collection of duty-free shopping options for domestic and international customers traveling through Newark Airport.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 89 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

