09.08.2018 19:00
Bewerten
(0)

Hudson Group Wins New RFP at LaGuardia Airports Terminal B, Strengthening Its 30-Year History

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail, today announced it has expanded its footprint at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) through a retail package win for Terminal B awarded by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the terminal operator. As part of the new contract win, Hudson Group will design the first FAO Schwarz airport and travel destination store of its kind, featuring signature FAO Schwarz toys and games, and will bring the epicenter of New York literary culture to Queens with McNally Jackson, New York Citys iconic independent bookseller. Additional brands represented in the new retail package include Hudson, the Companys internationally-recognized travel essentials and convenience brand; LaGuardia Dufry Duty Free, offering passengers an excellent assortment of brands and products across all duty-free and duty-paid categories; and M·A·C, the worlds leading professional makeup authority.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005619/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This new agreement is for space in the concourse of the reimagined Terminal B. The new state of the art 1.3M square foot terminal will feature 35 gates, over 25 retail and food offerings, and dual pedestrian bridges that span active taxi lanes connecting the main part of the terminal to two island concourses.

"Hudsons iconic brand coupled with its new and exciting concepts makes the company an ideal partner for this new contract, said Ed Baklor, chief commercial officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "Hudson Group has been delivering unique concepts that cater to the immediate needs and wants of travelers at LGA for over 30 years and we are excited to extend and expand the companys contract at Terminal B.

"Hudson Group has truly grown and evolved since we opened our first Hudson News at LaGuardia (LGA) Airport in 1987, said Joseph DiDomizio, president and chief executive officer of Hudson Group. "We are proud of our Big Apple roots and we are thrilled to grow our longstanding partnership with such an amazing partner. The new contract highlights how diligently we work to ensure that airport concessions are evolving to meet the growing needs of travelers. This is especially true for LGA, as our competitive bid will bring the nations oldest and most iconic toy brand, FAO Schwarz, into airports for the first time at the Citys oldest commercial airport.

Additional details on Hudson Groups new retail concepts include:

Travel Essentials

  • Hudson: Hudson is the nations largest travel essentials and convenience brand designed with customer ease at its core. Divided into four major categories and color-coded for ease of navigation, Hudson delivers the lifestyle shopping experience preferred by todays traveler. Inspired by the iconic Hudson News brand, store offerings range from travel and convenience necessities, tasteful local souvenirs, and electronics, to snacks and beverages, books, and magazines.

Duty Free

  • LaGuardia Dufry Duty Free: Domestic passengers will now have the chance to shop for an excellent assortment of cosmetics and fragrances, fashion accessories, and confections. International passengers will appreciate the selection of tobacco products, wines and spirits.

Specialty

  • FAO Schwarz: FAO Schwarz has been a brand synonymous with quality and innovation, offering an unparalleled selection of extraordinary toys that have enchanted generations and cultivated a loyal clientele. With over one hundred fifty years of operation, FAO Schwarz draws inspiration and will incite one-of-a-kind experiences to guests at LGA.
  • M·A·C: A beauty brand that has become the worlds leading professional makeup authority. With strong pigmentations and products suited for everyday wear, M·A·C offers an individualized merchandise mix and category breadth that appeals to all ages, complexions, and skin types.
  • McNally Jackson: An independent bookseller at the epicenter of Manhattans literary culture. McNally Jackson is a true mecca for book lovers and offers something for everyone, meeting the tastes of true bibliophiles and collectors to casual readers just looking for a good read.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

About HG LGA Retailers Joint Venture Partnership

HG LGA Retailers JV is a partnership between Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, and the certified Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (ACDBE) companies: Branded Works, Inc., Byrd Retail Group, LLC and Kellee Communications Group, Inc. The ACDBE program is administered by the FAA, state and local ACDBE certifying agencies and individual airports, and it is designed to help ensure that woman and minority owned companies can compete for airport concession opportunities.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:45 Uhr
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock? (Zacks)
01:35 Uhr
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 (Zacks)
03.08.18
Why Hudson Ltd. Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
03.08.18
Why Hudson Ltd. Stock Jumped Today (FOX Business)
02.08.18
Hudson Global, Inc. : Hudson Global Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results (Investegate)
27.07.18
Greater Hudson Bank Reports Results for the 2018 Second Quarter (Benzinga)
26.07.18
Hudson Global, Inc. : Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Web... (Investegate)
12.07.18
ConnectOne Bancorp takes over Greater Hudson Bank in US$76.3mln deal (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hudson News
RSS Feed
Hudson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG
26.02.2018Hudson BuyUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hudson Ltd Registered Shs -A- nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Hudson News

12.07.18ConnectOne Bancorp. Inc. to Expand into Hudson Valley through Merger with Greater Hudson Bank
12.07.18ConnectOne Bancorp takes over Greater Hudson Bank in US$76.3mln deal
26.07.18Hudson Global. Inc. : Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Web...
27.07.18Greater Hudson Bank Reports Results for the 2018 Second Quarter
02.08.18Hudson Global. Inc. : Hudson Global Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
03.08.18Why Hudson Ltd. Stock Jumped Today
03.08.18Why Hudson Ltd. Stock Jumped Today
Weitere Hudson News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wagen Sie einen Blick in Ihre finanzielle Zukunft
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Vontobel: Großschäden belasten Versicherer nicht so stark wie erwartet
DAX: Keine Impulse = keine Rendite! Dann eben einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro gewinnen!
NZD/USD Kurs bricht nach dovishem RBNZ Statement ein
UBS: SAP  Zentrale Unterstützung unter Beschuß
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Jetzt den FTSE 100 shorten?
ING Markets: DAX - Weiterhin keine Entscheidung!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hudson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hudson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie sich der Zahlenreigen im DAX weiterdreht
Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit

News von

Marathon-Aktien: Bechtle und Co. - Diese sechs Papiere laufen dem Feld davon
Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Telekom-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Kaufsignal voraus
Dax-Chartanalyse: Passiert was?
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen

News von

Das gute alte Bargeld: Bei Amazon kann man ab jetzt mit einer ungewöhnlichen Methode bezahlen
Einer längst vergessenen Alternative zum E-Auto könnte nun doch der Durchbruch gelingen
Eine der größten Banken warnt davor, dass die Erde bald keine Ressourcen mehr hat, um Leben zu ermöglichen
Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft angeblich Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan

Chinesen halten Dreiviertel-Mehrheit an Autozulieferer Grammer. TV- und Mediengeschäft treibt freenet. Audi verkauft im Juli mehr. ProSiebenSat.1 verkauft Reiseportal an Emirates-Tochter. VW-Kernmarke legt im Juli kräftig zu - Abverkauf vor neuem Abgasstandard. STADA steigert Gewinn deutlich. EVOTEC bestätigt Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:56 Uhr
DAX schließt fester -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft angeblich Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan
Sonstiges
18:02 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Aktie im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: Unter dem Strich Verlust erwirtschaftet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
adidas AGA1EWWW
Netflix Inc.552484
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
E.ON SEENAG99
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681