Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a leader in North American travel retail,
today announced it has expanded its footprint at LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
through a retail package win for Terminal B awarded by LaGuardia Gateway
Partners, the terminal operator. As part of the new contract win, Hudson
Group will design the first FAO Schwarz airport and travel destination
store of its kind, featuring signature FAO Schwarz toys and games, and
will bring the epicenter of New York literary culture to Queens with
McNally Jackson, New York Citys iconic independent bookseller.
Additional brands represented in the new retail package include Hudson,
the Companys internationally-recognized travel essentials and
convenience brand; LaGuardia Dufry Duty Free, offering passengers an
excellent assortment of brands and products across all duty-free and
duty-paid categories; and M·A·C, the worlds leading professional makeup
authority.
This new agreement is for space in the concourse of the reimagined
Terminal B. The new state of the art 1.3M square foot terminal will
feature 35 gates, over 25 retail and food offerings, and dual pedestrian
bridges that span active taxi lanes connecting the main part of the
terminal to two island concourses.
"Hudsons iconic brand coupled with its new and exciting concepts makes
the company an ideal partner for this new contract, said Ed Baklor,
chief commercial officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. "Hudson Group
has been delivering unique concepts that cater to the immediate needs
and wants of travelers at LGA for over 30 years and we are excited to
extend and expand the companys contract at Terminal B.
"Hudson Group has truly grown and evolved since we opened our first
Hudson News at LaGuardia (LGA) Airport in 1987, said Joseph DiDomizio,
president and chief executive officer of Hudson Group. "We are proud of
our Big Apple roots and we are thrilled to grow our longstanding
partnership with such an amazing partner. The new contract highlights
how diligently we work to ensure that airport concessions are evolving
to meet the growing needs of travelers. This is especially true for LGA,
as our competitive bid will bring the nations oldest and most iconic
toy brand, FAO Schwarz, into airports for the first time at the Citys
oldest commercial airport.
Additional details on Hudson Groups new retail concepts include:
Travel Essentials
-
Hudson: Hudson is the nations largest travel essentials
and convenience brand designed with customer ease at its core. Divided
into four major categories and color-coded for ease of navigation,
Hudson delivers the lifestyle shopping experience preferred by todays
traveler. Inspired by the iconic Hudson News brand, store offerings
range from travel and convenience necessities, tasteful local
souvenirs, and electronics, to snacks and beverages, books, and
magazines.
Duty Free
-
LaGuardia Dufry Duty Free: Domestic passengers will now have
the chance to shop for an excellent assortment of cosmetics and
fragrances, fashion accessories, and confections. International
passengers will appreciate the selection of tobacco products, wines
and spirits.
Specialty
-
FAO Schwarz: FAO Schwarz has been a brand synonymous with
quality and innovation, offering an unparalleled selection of
extraordinary toys that have enchanted generations and cultivated a
loyal clientele. With over one hundred fifty years of operation, FAO
Schwarz draws inspiration and will incite one-of-a-kind experiences to
guests at LGA.
-
M·A·C: A beauty brand that has become the worlds leading
professional makeup authority. With strong pigmentations and products
suited for everyday wear, M·A·C offers an individualized merchandise
mix and category breadth that appeals to all ages, complexions, and
skin types.
-
McNally Jackson: An independent bookseller at the epicenter of
Manhattans literary culture. McNally Jackson is a true mecca for book
lovers and offers something for everyone, meeting the tastes of true
bibliophiles and collectors to casual readers just looking for a good
read.
About Hudson Group
Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel
retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel
experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental
United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson,
Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000
duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports,
commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and
tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts
include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free
shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service
food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.
About HG LGA Retailers Joint Venture Partnership
HG LGA Retailers JV is a partnership between Hudson Group, one of the
largest travel retailers in North America, and the certified Airport
Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (ACDBE) companies: Branded
Works, Inc., Byrd Retail Group, LLC and Kellee Communications Group,
Inc. The ACDBE program is administered by the FAA, state and local ACDBE
certifying agencies and individual airports, and it is designed to help
ensure that woman and minority owned companies can compete for airport
concession opportunities.
