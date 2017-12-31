Humana Accelerates Digital Health and Analytics Capabilities

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and
well-being companies, announced today a series of moves designed to
advance its capabilities in the areas of technology, digital health and
analytics in support of its integrated care delivery model and its
ongoing work to develop differentiated health care experiences.
Humana will establish a center for digital health and analytics, to be
known as Humana Studio H, in Bostons Seaport neighborhood, where it can
take advantage of a deep local talent pool and partnerships. Studio H
will focus on pioneering new products and services that will then be
developed for use across the organization. The company expects to employ
as many as 250 individuals at this Boston location within the next five
years. To help lead this effort, the company has named Heather Cox to
the newly created position of Chief Digital Health and Analytics
Officer, reporting directly to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard.
"What were developing in Boston is a critical capability that can help
Humana leap forward and overcome friction points to create a simplified,
connected and personalized health care experience for our members and
the physicians and others who provide their care, said Broussard. "We
understand that where lifestyle and health care intersect, there is an
opportunity to influence health and well-being in a holistic way
especially for seniors. Digital technology and analytics are building
blocks for devising products, tools and services that deliver on the
promise of whole-person health care, and Heather Cox has the experience,
vision and drive to innovate and boldly lead Humanas efforts in these
important areas.
In her new role, Cox will be accountable for building Humanas digital
care delivery operations and leading enterprise analytics. Integrating
these critical capabilities across the organization will further
accelerate Humanas move toward differentiated health care experiences.
Cox brings 25 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as
Chief Technology and Digital Officer at USAA, where she led the teams
responsible for designing and building personalized and
digitally-enabled end-to-end experiences for USAA members. Prior to
USAA, Cox was the CEO of Citi FinTech at Citigroup, Inc., helping the
company adapt to a future dominated by mobile technology, and she headed
Card Operations, reshaping customer and digital experience for Capital
One. Cox will be based in Boston and oversee much of the work coming out
of Studio H.
"Its gratifying to be joining an organization with such a strong
commitment to helping people achieve their best health, said Cox.
"American health care can be enormously complex, but Humanas expansion
of its digital health and analytics capabilities can provide a
game-changing platform to simplify and streamline the health care
experience and ultimately improve members lifestyles by enhancing the
quality of their health care. Throughout my career, Ive enjoyed the
challenge of marrying technology with human needs, and Im eager to
apply my experience in a dynamic industry like health care.
In addition to the Digital Health and Analytics group, a team of
individuals focused on creating a new health experience for seniors will
also reside in Studio H under the direction of Beth Bierbower, who has
been with the company in a number of senior-level leadership positions.
Bierbower also reports directly to Broussard.
"I look forward to collaborating with Heather as we work to bring
next-generation products to life at Humana, said Beth Bierbower,
president of this new Humana initiative. "Im also excited about the
prospect of bringing together talented, high-energy and innovative
people in Boston to tackle some of the biggest challenges in our
industry. Im confident that Humana members will appreciate what we come
together to develop.
Humana Studio H will take shape in Bostons Seaport neighborhood, where
Humana has entered into a lease agreement for approximately 40,000
square feet of office space on two floors at 281 Summer Street. The
location affords access to the areas wealth of talent in digital
technology, analytics and experience design, in one of the citys most
dynamic neighborhoods. Humana will build out the space using an open
floor plan, designed to promote interaction and collaboration, and the
company expects to complete the project in the summer of 2019.
