27.08.2018 14:45
Bewerten
(0)

Humana Accelerates Digital Health and Analytics Capabilities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, announced today a series of moves designed to advance its capabilities in the areas of technology, digital health and analytics in support of its integrated care delivery model and its ongoing work to develop differentiated health care experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005300/en/

Humana will establish a center for digital health and analytics, to be known as Humana Studio H, in Bostons Seaport neighborhood, where it can take advantage of a deep local talent pool and partnerships. Studio H will focus on pioneering new products and services that will then be developed for use across the organization. The company expects to employ as many as 250 individuals at this Boston location within the next five years. To help lead this effort, the company has named Heather Cox to the newly created position of Chief Digital Health and Analytics Officer, reporting directly to Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard.

"What were developing in Boston is a critical capability that can help Humana leap forward and overcome friction points to create a simplified, connected and personalized health care experience for our members and the physicians and others who provide their care, said Broussard. "We understand that where lifestyle and health care intersect, there is an opportunity to influence health and well-being in a holistic way  especially for seniors. Digital technology and analytics are building blocks for devising products, tools and services that deliver on the promise of whole-person health care, and Heather Cox has the experience, vision and drive to innovate and boldly lead Humanas efforts in these important areas.

In her new role, Cox will be accountable for building Humanas digital care delivery operations and leading enterprise analytics. Integrating these critical capabilities across the organization will further accelerate Humanas move toward differentiated health care experiences. Cox brings 25 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as Chief Technology and Digital Officer at USAA, where she led the teams responsible for designing and building personalized and digitally-enabled end-to-end experiences for USAA members. Prior to USAA, Cox was the CEO of Citi FinTech at Citigroup, Inc., helping the company adapt to a future dominated by mobile technology, and she headed Card Operations, reshaping customer and digital experience for Capital One. Cox will be based in Boston and oversee much of the work coming out of Studio H.

"Its gratifying to be joining an organization with such a strong commitment to helping people achieve their best health, said Cox. "American health care can be enormously complex, but Humanas expansion of its digital health and analytics capabilities can provide a game-changing platform to simplify and streamline the health care experience and ultimately improve members lifestyles by enhancing the quality of their health care. Throughout my career, Ive enjoyed the challenge of marrying technology with human needs, and Im eager to apply my experience in a dynamic industry like health care.

In addition to the Digital Health and Analytics group, a team of individuals focused on creating a new health experience for seniors will also reside in Studio H under the direction of Beth Bierbower, who has been with the company in a number of senior-level leadership positions. Bierbower also reports directly to Broussard.

"I look forward to collaborating with Heather as we work to bring next-generation products to life at Humana, said Beth Bierbower, president of this new Humana initiative. "Im also excited about the prospect of bringing together talented, high-energy and innovative people in Boston to tackle some of the biggest challenges in our industry. Im confident that Humana members will appreciate what we come together to develop.

Humana Studio H will take shape in Bostons Seaport neighborhood, where Humana has entered into a lease agreement for approximately 40,000 square feet of office space on two floors at 281 Summer Street. The location affords access to the areas wealth of talent in digital technology, analytics and experience design, in one of the citys most dynamic neighborhoods. Humana will build out the space using an open floor plan, designed to promote interaction and collaboration, and the company expects to complete the project in the summer of 2019.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.08.18
Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members (Zacks)
17.08.18
Humana hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Humana (HUM): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions (Zacks)
10.08.18
Humana Completes Sale of KMG Subsidiary to HC2 Holdings (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS Guidance (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (EN, Reuters)
01.08.18
UPDATE 3-Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (Reuters Business)
01.08.18
Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand, raises forecast (EN, Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.07.2015Humana BuyArgus Research Company
30.04.2015Humana OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

17.08.18Humana hält Dividende konstant
01.08.18UPDATE 3-Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership
01.08.18Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership
10.08.18Humana Completes Sale of KMG Subsidiary to HC2 Holdings
01.08.18UPDATE 1-Humana quarterly profit beats on Medicare Advantage demand
01.08.18Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings. Raises EPS Guidance
01.08.18UPDATE 2-Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand. raises forecast
01.08.18Humana beats earnings expectations. raises outlook
01.08.18Humana (HUM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
01.08.18Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand. raises forecast
Weitere Humana News
Anzeige

Inside

Bitcoin: Bullen stehen vor Ausbruch aus der Trading-Range
UBS: Volkswagen  An der Abrisskante
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X  jetzt kostenfrei anmelden!
Vontobel: Continental Aktie steht nach Gewinnwarnung unter Druck
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ähnliche Ausgangslage im MDAX wie vor einer Woche
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Sendet Deutschlands Konjunktur neue Warnsignale?
Scalable Capital: Lassen sich Risiken vorhersagen?
ING Markets: DAX stabilisiert sich!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

24.08.18Cigna. Express Scripts shareholders vote for planned combo
24.08.18Cigna. Express Scripts shareholders vote for planned combo
24.08.18Cigna. Express Scripts shareholders approve $52 billion deal
24.08.18UPDATE 2-Cigna. Express Scripts shareholders approve $52 bln deal
24.08.18Cigna shareholders approve $52 billion Express Scripts acquisition
24.08.18UPDATE 1-Cigna shareholders approve $52 bln Express Scripts acquisition
24.08.18Cigna shareholders approve $52 bln Express Scripts acquisition
22.08.18Carl Icahn: Diese Aktien hat der Starinvestor im 2. Quartal nachgekauft
20.08.18Aetna (AET) Reaches 52-Week High on a Solid Second Quarter
16.08.18CVS Health's PBM Selling Season Strong. Aetna Deal on Track

News von

Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld
Der Abstieg der türkischen Milliardäre
Dieser Makler bricht ein uraltes Tabu beim Immobilienkauf
Ein Beweis dafür, wie stark Trump sich selbst überschätzt
Familien würden mit unseren Vorschlägen besser fahren

News von

Abgeltungssteuer: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Sind deutsche Aktien noch zukunftsfähig?
Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential

News von

Ab 2019 gibt es einen völlig neuen Ausbildungsberuf in Deutschland
Viele Unternehmen begehen derzeit einen großen Fehler, der ihre Zukunft gefährdet
So viel Geld verdienen VW, BMW und Co. mit ihren Autos wirklich
Elon Musk sagt, er arbeitet 120 Stunden pro Woche - so viel ist seine Zeit in Geld wert
Gefährliche Intelligenz? Wie Algorithmen Deutschlands Finanzsystem verändern

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Ceconomy in Gesprächen über METRO-Anteilsverkauf -- EVOTEC geht weitere Forschungsallianz ein -- Tesla bleibt an der Börse -- K+S, Bayer, BVB, HHLA im Fokus

Chinas Finanzminister droht USA mit Zoll-Vergeltung. ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt deutlicher als erwartet. Lufthansa beendet angeblich vorletzten Rechtsstreit um Germanwings-Absturz. Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Kymriah. S&T erhöht für Kontron-Übernahme das Grundkapital.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:41 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- Ceconomy in Gesprächen über METRO-Anteilsverkauf -- EVOTEC geht weitere Forschungsallianz ein -- Tesla bleibt an der Börse -- K+S, Bayer, BVB, HHLA im Fokus
Ausland
14:27 Uhr
Kartellamt: Werden 2018 Schritte gegen Facebook unternehmen
Ausland
14:33 Uhr
EU fördert 5G-Entwicklung bei Nokia mit Darlehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9