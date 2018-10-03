Humana and Heritage Provider Network Team up to Offer a Better Patient Experience for Humana Medicare Advantage Members in California

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, today
announced it has collaborated with Heritage
Provider Network (HPN), one of the
nations most experienced and effective physician-led value-based care
organizations, on a value-based agreement designed to offer a
coordinated, patient-centered experience to help Humana Medicare
Advantage members in Southern and Central California achieve better
health.
Humanas Medicare Advantage HMO plan members in Kern, Los Angeles,
Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties, as well as Dual
Eligible Special Needs Plan (for patients qualifying for both Medicare
and Medicaid) members in Kern and Ventura counties, will have in-network
access to HPNs vast number of physicians and facilities throughout
Southern and Central California.
The agreement with HPN is part of Humanas longstanding commitment to
value-based care, which emphasizes:
-
More personal time with health professionals and personalized care
that is tailored to each persons unique health situation;
-
Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on
preventing illness;
-
Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus
on avoiding health complications;
-
Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect
physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the
patient; and
-
Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their
patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they
provide (fee-for-service). (Watch
video of Humana and AAFPs Value-Based Payment Study Congressional
Briefing).
HPN is one of the largest, physician-owned and operated integrated
delivery systems in the United States with more than 50 related
healthcare companies encompassing numerous hospital, pharmacy, urgent
and primary care and surgical center collaborations. HPN, and its
affiliates, have more than 3,600 primary care physicians and 10,000
specialists to provide coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated
health care systems that represent the future of healthcare in the
United States. HPN brings a 40-year successful track record of
coordinated, managed care a proven clinical and business model to
improve healthcare outcomes to its relationship with Humana.
|
HPNs physician practices in Southern and Central California
include:
|
-
Bakersfield Family Medical Center
|
|
|
|
-
Coastal Communities Physician Network
|
|
|
|
|
-
High Desert Medical Group
|
-
Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Heritage Sierra Medical Group
|
-
Affiliated Doctors of Orange County
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under this new agreement, Heritage Provider Networks physicians will
also benefit by having access to new tools, real-time data and care
support offered by Humana, which will maximize the time HPN physicians
spent with their patients covered by Humana Medicare Advantage.
"Working with Humana brings together two highly respected, experienced
organizations committed to providing better care, better health and
lower costs, said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "We
will be able to coordinate care needs across our entire system and
tailor healthcare services proactively that will bring added value to
Humana Medicare Advantage members by increasing their access to
healthcare services in all of our medical provider groups throughout
Southern and Central California, creating a robust care network.
HPNs extensive California Medicare Advantage presence will further
strengthen Humanas growth and market share in California, and the two
entities look forward to further expansion.
"We are excited to offer our southern California Medicare Advantage
members additional access to value-based care through our new
relationship with Heritage, said Rick Beavin, California Medicare
President for Humana. "By working together with Heritage, we are able to
better serve Humana Medicare Advantage members and offer them
high-quality care with the goal of improving their health and
well-being.
Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of
June 30, 2018, Humana has approximately two million individual Medicare
Advantage members and approximately 130,000 Group members who are cared
for by more than 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000
value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humanas
total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 3.5 million members,
which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and
standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/provider/support/vbc.
About HPN
Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced
physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous
value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing
coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that
offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care
and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New
York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost
effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are
dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients'
wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)
About Humana
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical
and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history
in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a
new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and
well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality
of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military
service personnel, and communities at large.
To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care
professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place
for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities,
resources and tools such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy
services, data analytics and wellness solutions combine to produce a
simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more
effective.
More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the
Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com,
including copies of:
-
Annual reports to stockholders
-
Securities and Exchange Commission filings
-
Most recent investor conference presentations
-
Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
-
Calendar of events
-
Corporate Governance information
Additional Information:
Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO organization with a Medicare
contract. Humana is also a Coordinated Care Plan with a Medicare
contract and a contract with the California Medi-Cal program. Enrollment
in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.
Y0040_CAHKBY7EN_C
