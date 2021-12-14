  • Suche
14.12.2021 20:48

Humana and The Humana Foundation Offer Support to Those Affected by Tornados

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, launched a series of efforts to assist its members, employees and communities in the Midwest and southern part of the U.S. that were impacted by this past weekends deadly storms and tornados.

Humana is grateful for the leadership and dedication of the many federal, state and local officials, community and faith leaders, and especially Commonwealth of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who have come together to support the impacted communities during this tragedy. Humana is working in partnership with these leaders and organizations to advance local recovery efforts. Among those measures, The Humana Foundation is donating $500,000 to local community organizations to support housing, transportation, mental health, refugee support, long-term recovery, and other needs. The organizations include Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Hopkins County Family YMCA, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Humana has also taken these additional steps to assist those in declared disaster areas including:

  • Outreaching to members, providers and employees to ensure safety and access to care.
  • Delivering PPE and other urgent supplies identified by the state to impacted areas.
  • Encouraging employees to volunteer and donate blood.
  • Providing members with the same cost sharing they would receive from an in-network facility even if receiving care outside the network.
  • For members with a pharmacy benefit, suspending restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations.
  • Opening up Humanas toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services beyond employees and health plan members to include any individual who may need help and support in coping with the disaster and its aftermath. Humana has counselors and work/life specialists available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) to provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.

"The severe and deadly storms that swept through the Midwest and southern part of the U.S. were devastating, particularly in Humanas home state of Kentucky. Many families are grieving the loss of loved ones while also having to rebuild from the losses from the storms. We know that storms like this can take a serious toll beyond the physical destruction, and its important that our members know we are fully committed to providing uninterrupted coverage and services, said Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard. "In addition, were prepared to provide our full resources and support to our employees, our health plan members, our health care provider partners, our brokers and employer clients across the Commonwealth, and anyone affected by these devastating tornados.

Humana Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, Individual and TRICARE members with questions about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number on the back of their Humana ID card. Additional information can be found on Humanas website.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nations leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

