18.11.2020 19:00

Humana and Vancouver Clinic Team Up in SW Washington to Provide Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Access to Additional Neighborhood Clinic

Additional access to patient-focused primary care is coming to Clark County, Washington, thanks to Vancouver Clinic and Humana (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005887/en/

As part of a value-based relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana, Evergreen Place at 709 NE 136th Avenue in Vancouver, will open on November 20. Operated by Vancouver Clinic, Evergreen Place will accept all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Washington, as well as a Humana Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan for certain patients qualifying for both Medicare and Medicaid.

This is the second neighborhood clinic to open as part of the value-based relationship. The first clinic, Vancouver Plaza at 7809 NE Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver, opened in January 2019. Both Evergreen Place and Vancouver Plaza are accepting new patients.

The agreement with Vancouver Clinic is in keeping with Humanas longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

  • More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each persons unique health situation;
  • Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;
  • Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;
  • Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and
  • Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

"Weve seen positive patient outcomes from the first neighborhood clinic and its unique model of care, said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. "The neighborhood clinics offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources to help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.

"We are grateful for this additional opportunity to support our Medicare Advantage members in Clark County, said Jesse Gamez, Intermountain President for Humana. "Humana and Vancouver Clinic share a strong commitment to expanding access to value-based care with a focus on providing services that are tailored to meeting the specific needs of our members as they age.

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Humana has more than 2.7 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 67,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humanas total Medicare Advantage membership is more than 4.5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

About Vancouver Clinic

Caring for people is our first priority and the driving force behind everything we do. Vancouver Clinic has served the community of Southwest Washington since 1936. We currently offer ten locations, Evergreen Place will be number 11, across Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Camas and Washougal. With more than 1,200 employees, plus 400 providers, we are also one of the largest employers in the region, and a powerhouse for the local economy offering primary care and 40-plus medical specialties. For more information, visit www.tvc.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

More Information

Other providers are available in our network. The provider may also contract with other plans.

Y0040_GCHKZG4EN_C

