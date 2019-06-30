Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, is furthering its commitment to provide veterans with the resources, information and holistic guidance they need to achieve their best health as the lead sponsor of the 120th Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Convention in Orlando, July 19-24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005337/en/

At the weeklong gathering of VFW and Auxiliary delegates representing more than 1.6 million veteran members, Humana will offer a variety of health activities and demonstrations at a Pop-Up Community Location on the main Convention floor, to address the physical, emotional and mental health needs of American veterans. Across the country, Humana community locations are helping veterans and seniors to stay active and engaged and to better manage their health.

Convention guests can get complimentary blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) screenings; participate in live demonstrations such as Harmonicas for Health and SilverSneakers® exercise and cooking classes; and learn about keeping an aging brain healthy.

Attendees can also write thank you letters to active military members as part of the Thanks a Million campaign and participate in a virtual reality tour of United States National Parks.

"Humana has a longstanding relationship with the military and is dedicated to providing high-quality health care coverage to our nations veterans, said Dr. Worthe Holt, Vice President, Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Humana. "Our continued support for and relationship with the VFW demonstrate our commitment to providing veterans with the resources, information and guidance to achieve their best health as well as focus on issues such as food insecurity among veterans.

Convention-goers are also encouraged to donate non-perishable food items as part of the "Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign, an initiative to combat food insecurity in central Florida. During the six-month campaign, the VFW Districts of the Department of Florida contributed a total of 66,550 meals to the overall National campaign supporting (6) Florida Feeding America food banks. The collaborative campaign that includes The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Humana, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (an affiliate of Feeding America), CarePlus Health Plans and the Society of St. Andrew exceeded its annual goal by more than triple, and will provide more than 300,000 meals and 2000 cases of water to residents in the Greater Orlando area, including Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The "Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign was originally launched in March 2018, as a part of the VFW National Convention in Kansas City. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.vfw.org/uniting-to-combat-hunger.

"This years results of the Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign far surpassed our expectations thanks to the generosity of everyone who has volunteered and donated food or funds to the cause, said Richard Freiburghouse, VFW Foundation manager. "The collaborative efforts of the organizations involved focused on improving food insecurity among veterans and supporting five Florida foodbanks across the state. Research shows 25 percent of the nations total active duty and reserve personnel seeks aid from food pantries and other charitable programs across the country.

The Convention will also feature a new exhibition developed through partnerships with the After-Action Network, The Battle Within, Humana, Veterans Community Project and created by Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI) Illustration students. The exhibition will display paintings and short audio clips that tell the stories of 14 Kansas City area veterans and gives insight into the social isolation and loneliness experienced by many veterans. The exhibit is part of Humanas Bold Goal of improving the health of the communities they serve 20% by 2020 and beyond.

For information about Humana or the VFW, please visit- https://www.humana.com/ or https://www.vfw.org/.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars: The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is a private, nonprofit organization that collects, stores and distributes donated food to more than 550 feeding partners in six Central Florida counties: Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. For more information, visit www.feedhopenow.org.

About Society of St. Andrew: The Society of St. Andrew (SoSA) is grassroots, faith-based, hunger relief nonprofit working with all denominations to bridge the hunger gap between 96 billion pounds of food wasted every year in the United States and the nearly 40 million Americans who live in poverty. Learn more at www.endhunger.org.

About CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.: CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in health care delivery that has been in operation in the state of Florida for 19 years. CarePlus is committed to enriching the health care experience for consumers and business partners through the provision of Medicare Advantage HMO health plans that offers prescription drug coverage. More information can also be available at: www.careplushealthplans.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005337/en/