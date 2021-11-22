  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++Die Welt im Gaming-Fieber! Der neue Global eSports & Gaming Index setzt auf bis zu 25 führende Unternehmen aus der virtuellen Welt.++-w-
22.11.2021 16:37

Humana Announces Value-Based Agreement with Allina Health in Minnesota

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, and Allina Health are expanding their existing agreement to focus on value-based care for Humanas Medicare Advantage members in Minnesota.

This multi-year agreement, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, is in keeping with Humanas long-standing commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

  • More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each persons unique health situation;
  • Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness;
  • Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications;
  • Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and
  • Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than based solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

"This value-based agreement for Humana Medicare Advantage members is an important part of helping our members achieve their best health, Chuck Dow, VP, Humanas Medicare Regional President for Minnesota. "Were excited to share with Allina Health a strong commitment to providing quality care while improving patient health outcomes in Minnesota.

Humana offers HMO-POS and local PPO plans in Minnesota to meet a variety of individual health care needs, including plans that include $0 premiums, rich supplemental benefits, and top-ranked customer experience for insurance companies based on the 2021 Forrester CX Index. In June, Humana ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forresters proprietary 2021 US CX Index survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 85,000 US survey respondents from 13 industries.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care and emergency medical transportation services.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the Humana network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

Y0040_MNHLGEYEN_M

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.11.21
Humana: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
02.11.21
Ausblick: Humana legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.10.21
Humana kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an (MyDividends)
Humana-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
19.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
20.08.21
Humana meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
29.07.21
Humana: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.21
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die auf der Fibonacci-Zahlenreihe basierenden Werkzeuge zeigen häufig eine verblüffende Treffergenauigkeit bei den errechneten Kursniveaus. Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie dieses Hilfsmittel richtig einsetzen und so noch viel mehr herausholen können!
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

29.10.21Humana kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an
25.10.21Humana Expands Footprint in Maryland
02.11.21Ausblick: Humana legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
16.11.21New Report Finds Value-Based Care Agreements Benefited Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Reduced Hospitalizations. More Preventive Care During COVID-19 Pandemic
10.11.21Humana Announces Additional Bold Goal Community for Veterans Population
17.11.21Humana’s Preferred Medicare Part D Network to Include More Than 11.000 Retail Pharmacy Locations in 2022
03.11.21Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins National Patient Choice Award for Fourth Year in a Row
11.11.21Humana Earns Designation as #1 Large Company Military Friendly Employer
15.11.21Texas A&M’s Mays Business School and Humana Announce Winners of Fifth Annual Healthcare Analytics Case Competition
27.10.21Humana Healthy Horizons Launches Louisiana Statewide Mobile Clinic Initiative with Ochsner Health
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

Chevron  im Korrekturmodus
Alibaba bekommt ein Wachstumsproblem - die Aktie auch
DZ BANK - Solide Rendite auch in Seitwärtsmärkten - Bonus-Zertifikate einfach erklärt
Vontobel: Neue Anlageprodukte auf Bitcoin
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

DJE Marktkommentar November 2021: Seitwärts mit freundlicher Tendenz
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
apoAsset: Männergesundheit als Aktien-Investment?
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Tapering - und jetzt?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

14:05 UhrAflac Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Top Corporate Citizenship Award for its Commitment to Diversity. Philanthropy and Social Good
18.11.21Here’s Why UnitedHealth Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Health Insurance Company
18.11.21Aflac Incorporated Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability™ North America Index
17.11.21: Cigna started at buy with $270 stock price target at Seaport Research
17.11.21Aflac Incorporated Becomes Signatory to Principles for Responsible Investment
16.11.21Aflac (AFL) Okays 21.2% Dividend Hike. Boosts Shareholder Value
16.11.21Aflac steigert die Dividende das 39. Jahr in Folge
15.11.21Aflac Incorporated Announces 21.2% Increase in the First Quarter 2022 Dividend
15.11.21AdWeek Names Aflac Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Shannon Watkins One of the 2021 Most Powerful Women in Sports
15.11.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: McDonald's. United Parcel Service. Philip Morris. Cigna. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Emerson Electric

News von

Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Black Friday: Die aktuellen Angebote im Ticker
Halten Sie nach diesen Samsung-Angeboten Ausschau
Diese Deals warten am Black Friday bei eBay

News von

Biontech-Aktie: Tiefer schürfen in der Goldgrube - eine Chance für Mutige
Ampelkoalition will Aktienrente - doch die Pläne bleiben umstritten
DAX-Ausblick: Börsianer sehen vorerst kein Ende der Rekordserie im Dax
Urteil Verwahrentgelt: Gericht verbietet Strafzinsen
Der Morgen kompakt: Neuer Aufsichtsratschef der Deutschen Bank, Corona-Zahlen im Überblick, Bayer und Vonovia

Heute im Fokus

DAX zurück an Nulllinie -- Wall Street fester -- KKR will Telecom Italia übernehmen -- Vonovia: Kapitalerhöhung -- Deutsche Bank: Neuer AR-Chef -- Shop Apotheke, TeamViewer, BioNTech im Fokus

Merck setzt auf Krebs- und Immuntherapeutika. US-Präsident Biden nominiert Notenbankchef Powell für zweite Amtszeit. Investor Kretinsky erhöht Aareal-Anteil auf mehr als das doppelte. JPMorgan rechnet im Dezember im FTSE mit vier Änderungen. Steinbach bei endgültiger Genehmigung für Tesla weiter optimistisch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ether & Co. investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen