01.10.2019 19:15
Humana Appoints Jennifer Bazante Chief Marketing Officer

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, announced the promotion of Jennifer Bazante to Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new position, Bazante will play a key strategic leadership role in helping achieve growth objectives across Humanas segments and lines of business. In addition to developing strategies for member acquisition and engagement, she will work to enhance Humanas brand equity and further its reputation as an innovative, consumer-centric health enterprise, dedicated to delivering simple, personalized customer experiences through an integrated care model. Among her responsibilities, Bazante will oversee Humanas strategy for both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing across a wide array of traditional and digital channels.

Bazante brings more than 20 years of marketing and brand development experience. She joined Humana in 2014 as Vice President, Marketing, leading brand and line of business marketing strategy, execution and sponsorships. Most recently, she has served as Senior Vice President, Brand and Acquisition Marketing, where she led end-to-end integrated marketing strategy and execution for line of business, direct response, digital member acquisition, brand strategy, management, and advertising.

Prior to her time at Humana, Bazante served in key international strategic marketing and brand communications roles, including as head of global brands and product marketing at Visa. She began her career with Colgate-Palmolive and has a Bachelors Degree in Marketing and Spanish from Florida State University and a Masters Degree in International Business from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

