+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
02.08.2018 19:30
Bewerten
(0)

Humana Associates Volunteer over 26,000 Hours during National Volunteer Month

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

In April, National Volunteer Month, over 4,500 Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) associates nationwide volunteered for more than 26,000 hours. The companys associates served over 1,700 nonprofits in that month alone, and the Humana Foundation donated $10,000 to various non-profits chosen by volunteers.

"Volunteerism has always been an integral part of our mission at Humana," said Bruce D. Broussard, President and CEO of Humana Inc. "With Humana's Bold Goal of helping those we serve become 20% healthier by 2020, giving back to the community is more important than ever."

Many of the companys associates take advantage of a comprehensive internal Volunteer Network database, paid Volunteer Time Off, and WOW Dollars, an internal currency that can be exchanged for gift cards, simply by logging volunteer hours.

"Volunteering helps us show pride and commitment in our communities and is a powerful way to live the four pillars of well-being  purpose, health, belonging and security, said Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana. "Giving back, and the shared experiences that come with it, helps our associates connect as a team and improves our own emotional health.

Nationwide, Humana associates are doing profound work with their volunteerism. Zoilabella Calo, an associate in Arizona, received the Society of St. Vincent de Paul's Champion Volunteer Award for her work with playground building and coordinating donation drives for children and the homeless.

Mario Martin, an associate in Florida, has trained 200 high school students on emergency casualty care and provided them with a free first responder medical kit, through a non-profit he co-founded, Support A Future Endeavor (SAFE). "We want to empower kids to someday be able to tell their story of survival through empowerment, Martin said.

Jolanda Burton, a health care consultant in Louisville, also spoke of her volunteerism. "While in high school, I earned a scholarship for children who experienced homelessness from the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY). Having been labeled as an unaccompanied homeless youth growing up, I take an active interest in supporting the organization with higher education initiatives, she said. "Most recently, I joined NAEHCYs Board of Directors as their Scholarship Fund Chair.

Humana associate Domenica Robinson was the companys 2017 Volunteer of the Year, logging 178 volunteer hours in the Humana Volunteer Network in 2017. Her volunteering schedule included time at Kindred Hospice spending time with dementia and terminally ill patients, Floyd County Animal Rescue, and serving as a Master Gardener at local 4H clubs, parks and universities.

A recent emphasis on team volunteerism has made an impact, too. A team of Humana associates in northern Florida recently partnered with the American Cancer Societys Relay for Life and raised $11,397. In Springdale, Ohio, more than 200 Humana associates volunteered for a youth sports program and logged close to 500 volunteer hours in the Humana Volunteer Network. In Louisville, Humana associates raised $1.7 million for Metro United Way and were presented with the Sullivan Service Award, which honors a company or individual who has demonstrated "extraordinary generosity and made significant community impact.

Volunteering can be profoundly therapeutic: the Corporation for National & Community Service found that "those who volunteer have lower mortality rates, greater functional ability, and lower rates of depression later in life than those who do not." The study also says "there is a significant relationship between volunteering and good health. And researchers from the University of California system found that voluntary acts of kindness measurably improved personal happiness.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS Guidance (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (EN, Reuters)
01.08.18
UPDATE 3-Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (Reuters Business)
01.08.18
Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand, raises forecast (EN, Reuters)
01.08.18
UPDATE 2-Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand, raises forecast (Reuters Business)
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana beats earnings expectations, raises outlook (Market Watch)
01.08.18
UPDATE 1-Humana quarterly profit beats on Medicare Advantage demand (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.07.2015Humana BuyArgus Research Company
30.04.2015Humana OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

12.07.18Humana (HUM) Jointly Buys Curo. Boosts Medicare Business
03.07.18Humana Jointly Acquires Kindred. Expands Into Patient Care
09.07.18Humana (HUM) Hits 52-Week High. Is Further Upside Left?
Weitere Humana News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
DAX, MDAX, TecDAX: Das ist der aktuelle langfristige Ausblick!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit starken Verlusten.
HSBC: Öl- und Gasmultis im Fokus!
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
UBS: Siemens  Gelingt der Ausbruch?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kein Durchkommen im MDAX
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.700 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

18:16 UhrREFILE-UPDATE 4-Cigna confident on Express Scripts deal as Icahn tussle looms
17:17 UhrUPDATE 3-Cigna confident on Express Scripts deal as Icahn tussle looms
16:49 UhrAetna (AET) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates. Membership Declines
16:20 UhrCigna (CI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat. 2018 View Raised
15:56 UhrCarl Icahn has a stake in Cigna: Sources
15:00 UhrCigna quarterly profit beats as the health insurer braces for a tussle with Carl Icahn
14:02 UhrUPDATE 2-Cigna quarterly profit beats. focus on response to Icahn
13:50 UhrAetna (AET) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
13:30 UhrCigna (CI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
12:57 UhrAetna easily exceeds 2Q expectations

News von

Der eigentliche Währungsmanipulator ist Trump selbst
Wenn ein einziger Kaffee zwei Millionen Bolivar kostet
Die manische Liebe der Deutschen zum Bargeld
Eines der größten geldpolitischen Experimente der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Wird das iPhone X nun doch zum Verkaufsschlager?

News von

Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Geheimtipps: Vier heiße Nebenwerte, die kaum jemand kennt
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Warum Anleger schon jetzt zugreifen sollten
Daimler-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Bei diesen fünf Aktien sehen die UBS-Analysten noch ganz viel Luft nach oben
VW-Aktie: Konzern warnt vor schwierigem Halbjahr - Dieselrechnung wächst auf 27,4 Milliarden Euro

News von

Eine Karte zeigt, wie ungleich Aktien und Reichtum in Deutschland verteilt sind
"Perverser Effekt": Wie der Staat von der Wohnungsnot der Deutschen profitiert
Kanadas wichtigste Provinz beendet überraschend Grundeinkommen-Experiment
Warum Deutschlands Job-Boom schon bald zu Ende sein könnte
Daimler und Porsche investieren in eine Firma aus Israel, deren Projekt vielen Menschen Angst macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus

Fitbit macht weniger Verlust als befürchtet. Evonik steigert freien Mittelzufluss kräftig. Delivery Hero verabschiedet sich vom Gewinnziel. ProSiebenSat.1 schreibt weniger Umsatz. Dialog Semiconductor rechnet mit langsamerem Wachstum. Bank of England erhöht Leitzins.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:09 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW, LANXESS, METRO im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:03 Uhr
Apple-Aktie schreibt Rekord: Apple knackt Billionen-Dollar-Marke - was den iKonzern bisher ausbremste
Aktie im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
Siemens-Aktie mit Gewinnmitnahmen: Siemens verdient operativ mehr
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Siemens AG723610
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Netflix Inc.552484
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Amazon906866
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681