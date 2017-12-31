Humana Associates Volunteer over 26,000 Hours during National Volunteer Month

In April, National Volunteer Month, over 4,500 Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)
associates nationwide volunteered for more than 26,000 hours. The
companys associates served over 1,700 nonprofits in that month alone,
and the Humana Foundation donated $10,000 to various non-profits chosen
by volunteers.
"Volunteerism has always been an integral part of our mission at
Humana," said Bruce D. Broussard, President and CEO of Humana Inc. "With
Humana's Bold Goal of helping those we serve become 20% healthier by
2020, giving back to the community is more important than ever."
Many of the companys associates take advantage of a comprehensive
internal Volunteer Network database, paid Volunteer Time Off, and WOW
Dollars, an internal currency that can be exchanged for gift cards,
simply by logging volunteer hours.
"Volunteering helps us show pride and commitment in our communities and
is a powerful way to live the four pillars of well-being purpose,
health, belonging and security, said Tim State, Senior Vice President
of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana. "Giving back, and the
shared experiences that come with it, helps our associates connect as a
team and improves our own emotional health.
Nationwide, Humana associates are doing profound work with their
volunteerism. Zoilabella Calo, an associate in Arizona, received the
Society of St. Vincent de Paul's Champion Volunteer Award for her work
with playground building and coordinating donation drives for children
and the homeless.
Mario Martin, an associate in Florida, has trained 200 high school
students on emergency casualty care and provided them with a free first
responder medical kit, through a non-profit he co-founded, Support
A Future Endeavor (SAFE). "We want to empower kids to someday be
able to tell their story of survival through empowerment, Martin said.
Jolanda Burton, a health care consultant in Louisville, also spoke of
her volunteerism. "While in high school, I earned a scholarship for
children who experienced homelessness from the National
Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth (NAEHCY).
Having been labeled as an unaccompanied homeless youth growing up, I
take an active interest in supporting the organization with higher
education initiatives, she said. "Most recently, I joined NAEHCYs
Board of Directors as their Scholarship Fund Chair.
Humana associate Domenica Robinson was the companys 2017 Volunteer of
the Year, logging 178 volunteer hours in the Humana Volunteer Network in
2017. Her volunteering schedule included time at Kindred Hospice
spending time with dementia and terminally ill patients, Floyd County
Animal Rescue, and serving as a Master Gardener at local 4H clubs, parks
and universities.
A recent emphasis on team volunteerism has made an impact, too. A team
of Humana associates in northern Florida recently partnered with the American
Cancer Societys Relay for Life and raised $11,397. In Springdale,
Ohio, more than 200 Humana associates volunteered for a youth sports
program and logged close to 500 volunteer hours in the Humana Volunteer
Network. In Louisville, Humana associates raised $1.7 million for Metro
United Way and were presented with the Sullivan Service Award, which
honors a company or individual who has demonstrated "extraordinary
generosity and made significant community impact.
Volunteering can be profoundly therapeutic: the Corporation
for National & Community Service found that "those who volunteer
have lower mortality rates, greater functional ability, and lower rates
of depression later in life than those who do not." The study also says
"there is a significant relationship between volunteering and good
health. And researchers from the University of California system found
that voluntary acts of kindness measurably improved personal happiness.
