finanzen.net
+ + + Dividenden sind nicht der neue Zins. Warum das so ist - jetzt im Podcast anhören! + + +-w-
30.05.2020 00:25

Humana Awarded New Contract to Continue Serving Medicaid Managed Care Residents in Home State of Kentucky

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to continue serving children and adults across the health companys home state of Kentucky through the Department for Medicaid Services.

Humana currently provides coordinated medical, wellness, and pharmacy benefits coverage and services to 150,000 Kentucky Medicaid recipients. The new contract supports the company continuing its longstanding community presence, strong provider partnerships, and unique commitment to population health.

"The decision by the Commonwealth of Kentucky means a great deal to all of us at Humana. As a company with deep roots in the Commonwealth and a team of 12,000 employees in Kentucky, our commitment to serve our members and improve health across Kentucky is unyielding, said Jeb Duke, Humanas Kentucky-based Medicaid leader. "We were born in the Bluegrass nearly 60 years ago, and weve been fortunate through the years to be able to help our families, friends and neighbors live healthier lives. We commend the state for moving forward with enhancements to Medicaid that will better support people receiving coverage through the program.

Under the terms of Kentucky CHFSs agreement, the renewed Medicaid program will begin enrolling eligible Kentuckians in January 2021. The statewide program will provide health care to approximately 1.26 million Medicaid enrollees. The statewide contract term is set to last through 2024, with the potential for an additional six (6) two-year contract extensions.

Humana is adding new, special services and programs tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families covered by Medicaid as well as their communities. These commitments include population health programs (building upon our existing Bold Goal); digital and telehealth capabilities to help people better navigate their health care; and stronger value-based care relationships with local providers. The health company anticipates its Kentucky-based team will continue to grow to support these services. In 2019, Humana added 500 positions around the state including more than 100 new clinical roles.

"Our decades-long commitment to the health of communities across Kentucky has only deepened over time, said Jeb. "People know they can rely on Humana for human-centered care.

"From our service to Medicaid beneficiaries in Kentucky, to people with Medicare here, military members with TRICARE benefits, and employers with Humana coverage, were excited about all of the ways we are able to positively impact the health of this state, said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. "Especially at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionally impacting people with Medicaid, it will be our honor to continue serving our members here at home. We take this responsibility very seriously.

As a component of Humanas nationwide response to the coronavirus, we have invested heavily in Kentucky organizations to support the Commonwealths response and recovery:

  • The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana, just this week announced new awards totaling $2.2 million for regional nonprofits as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program, including CASA of the River Region, New Directions Housing Corporation, and Seven Counties Services.
  • In addition, The Foundation gave more than $2 million to the Louisville Urban League to support the financial and employment development needs of low-wage essential workers, including home health and personal care aides and those working in public transportation, grocery store operations, manufacturing plants and homeless shelters.
  • The Humana Foundation also donated $550,000 to collaborative partnerships across the Commonwealth, including the Bluegrass Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Louisville, Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, Oldham County Community Foundation, and Tri-State Community Foundation, to help reduce the viruss spread and treat those affected by it.
  • Humana provided special one-time grants totaling $65,000 to community organizations, such as ElderServe (to offer fresh meals to local seniors in need); Americana World Community Center (to help refugee, immigrant and underserved populations have food for entire families); and Chef Edward Lees Restaurant Workers Relief Program (to provide meals and a week of essentials to restaurant workers).
  • Across Kentucky, three regional food banks  Dare to Care in Louisville; Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland in Elizabethtown; and God's Pantry Food Bank, Inc. in Lexington  received additional Humana funding between $20,000 and $45,000 to support the food security of rural areas of the Commonwealth.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei Humana-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Humana stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.04.20
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
Humana kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
14.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Humana stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
Humana hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: Humana stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
04.11.19
Ausblick: Humana stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

30.04.20Experten sehen bei Humana-Aktie Potenzial
30.04.20Humana stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
23.05.20Humana. Bio Rad. Chegg. ServiceNow Are New To IBD Watchlists
03.05.20Here's Why Anthem. Humana. and UnitedHealth Soared in April
30.04.20Humana Inc (HUM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
18.05.20Humana (HUM) Rallies 59.3% in a Year: Further Upside Left?
22.05.20Humana. Healthmap Tie Up for Better Care to CKD Patients
29.04.20Humana beats profit and revenue forecasts. raises Medicare Advantage membership growth outlook
29.04.20Health insurer Humana profit beats on higher premiums for Medicare plans
29.04.20Health insurer Humana posts nearly 18% rise in first-quarter revenue
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Visa: Corona beschleunigt Trend zum digitalen Portemonnaie
Podcast mit Dr. Rittweger: Was bringt die digitale Krankenversicherung?
Corona-Gewinner: Diese Werte erholen sich schneller!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vom Tageshoch abwärts
Vontobel: Noch bis Dienstag zeichenbar - 10,00% p.a. Aktienanleihe Pro mit Barriere auf Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Quanto EUR)
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Zahl der 22. Woche: 17.000  (pro Minute)
Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

29.05.20Aflac (AFL) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
28.05.20UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
26.05.20Cigna backs earnings target for this year and next
22.05.20UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
22.05.20Microsoft and UnitedHealth Group launch workplace health app - CNET
22.05.20Cigna Adds Capabilities to Expand Its Virtual Care Service
19.05.20UnitedHealth. Microsoft's New Mobile App to Help Trace Coronavirus
18.05.20Microsoft (MSFT). UnitedHealth Partner on Return-to-Work App
15.05.20Cigna (CI) Dispenses Digital Services to Fight Coronavirus
15.05.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth. AT&amp;T. Netflix. Procter &amp; Gamble and BlackRock

News von

So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
In Deutschland wurden fast eine Million Operationen abgesagt

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- TOTAL erwartet Einnahmeausfälle von 12 Milliarden Dollar -BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus

Total erwartet hohe Einnahmeausfälle. Richterin lässt Klage gegen Deutsche Bank und andere im Devisenskandal zu. BASF begibt Anleihen über 2 Milliarden Euro. Twitter versieht weiteren Trump-Tweet mit Warnhinweis. VW und Ford vertiefen globale Zusammenarbeit. Airbus-Aktie: S&P senkt Airbus-Rating auf A von A+; Ausblick negativ. HELLA im Fokus: Hoffen auf den Elektro-Boom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.05.20
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- TOTAL erwartet Einnahmeausfälle von 12 Milliarden Dollar -BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus
Private Finanzen
01:00 Uhr
Sparen daheim und unterwegs: 20 wichtige Tipps für Berufstätige
Sonstiges
01:11 Uhr
KW 22: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M