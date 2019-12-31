Humana Awarded New Contract to Continue Serving Medicaid Managed Care Residents in Home State of Kentucky

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to continue serving children and adults across the health companys home state of Kentucky through the Department for Medicaid Services.

Humana currently provides coordinated medical, wellness, and pharmacy benefits coverage and services to 150,000 Kentucky Medicaid recipients. The new contract supports the company continuing its longstanding community presence, strong provider partnerships, and unique commitment to population health.

"The decision by the Commonwealth of Kentucky means a great deal to all of us at Humana. As a company with deep roots in the Commonwealth and a team of 12,000 employees in Kentucky, our commitment to serve our members and improve health across Kentucky is unyielding, said Jeb Duke, Humanas Kentucky-based Medicaid leader. "We were born in the Bluegrass nearly 60 years ago, and weve been fortunate through the years to be able to help our families, friends and neighbors live healthier lives. We commend the state for moving forward with enhancements to Medicaid that will better support people receiving coverage through the program.

Under the terms of Kentucky CHFSs agreement, the renewed Medicaid program will begin enrolling eligible Kentuckians in January 2021. The statewide program will provide health care to approximately 1.26 million Medicaid enrollees. The statewide contract term is set to last through 2024, with the potential for an additional six (6) two-year contract extensions.

Humana is adding new, special services and programs tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families covered by Medicaid as well as their communities. These commitments include population health programs (building upon our existing Bold Goal); digital and telehealth capabilities to help people better navigate their health care; and stronger value-based care relationships with local providers. The health company anticipates its Kentucky-based team will continue to grow to support these services. In 2019, Humana added 500 positions around the state including more than 100 new clinical roles.

"Our decades-long commitment to the health of communities across Kentucky has only deepened over time, said Jeb. "People know they can rely on Humana for human-centered care.

"From our service to Medicaid beneficiaries in Kentucky, to people with Medicare here, military members with TRICARE benefits, and employers with Humana coverage, were excited about all of the ways we are able to positively impact the health of this state, said Humana Medicaid President John Barger. "Especially at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is disproportionally impacting people with Medicaid, it will be our honor to continue serving our members here at home. We take this responsibility very seriously.

As a component of Humanas nationwide response to the coronavirus, we have invested heavily in Kentucky organizations to support the Commonwealths response and recovery:

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana, just this week announced new awards totaling $2.2 million for regional nonprofits as part of its ongoing Community Partners Program, including CASA of the River Region, New Directions Housing Corporation, and Seven Counties Services.

In addition, The Foundation gave more than $2 million to the Louisville Urban League to support the financial and employment development needs of low-wage essential workers, including home health and personal care aides and those working in public transportation, grocery store operations, manufacturing plants and homeless shelters.

The Humana Foundation also donated $550,000 to collaborative partnerships across the Commonwealth, including the Bluegrass Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Louisville, Community Foundation of Western Kentucky, Oldham County Community Foundation, and Tri-State Community Foundation, to help reduce the viruss spread and treat those affected by it.

Humana provided special one-time grants totaling $65,000 to community organizations, such as ElderServe (to offer fresh meals to local seniors in need); Americana World Community Center (to help refugee, immigrant and underserved populations have food for entire families); and Chef Edward Lees Restaurant Workers Relief Program (to provide meals and a week of essentials to restaurant workers).

Across Kentucky, three regional food banks  Dare to Care in Louisville; Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland in Elizabethtown; and God's Pantry Food Bank, Inc. in Lexington  received additional Humana funding between $20,000 and $45,000 to support the food security of rural areas of the Commonwealth.

