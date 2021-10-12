  • Suche
12.10.2021 15:00

Humana Continues Extensive Statewide Expansion in Tennessee

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced another major expansion of its Medicare Advantage (MA) offerings across Tennessee for the 2022 plan year. Its part of the companys strategy to increase affordable Medicare health plan options that address the whole person health care needs of Tennesseans.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

New for 2022

For 2022, Humana is introducing a new statewide Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare Advantage (D-SNP) plan for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. The new plan, available in all counties, includes a $75 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $100 quarterly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance. The company will continue to offer its existing statewide D-SNP plan that includes a $35 monthly Healthy Foods Card and a $350 quarterly OTC allowance.

"The pandemic has magnified the needs of so many in our community, and we definitely took those needs into account when designing our Medicare plans and benefits, said Doug Haaland, Humana Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama. "We know that having access to healthy foods and needed over-the-counter items means that our neediest members are not having to make the choice of food over medicine or seeing a doctor.

Humana is also introducing a $0 Premium PPO in 38 counties in Central Tennessee. The 38 counties include: Bedford, Benton, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Decatur, Dickson, Giles, Hardin, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, and Wilson.

These Medicare Advantage plan options will be available during this years Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period  or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Enhanced Humana Honor Plans

The Humana Honor plan, introduced statewide in Tennessee in 2021, is being enhanced to include two plan choices, featuring plan benefits such as Part B premium reductions of $50 or $75, quarterly OTC allowances of $100 or $300 and increased dental benefits.

While Humana Honor plans are an option for all people eligible for Medicare, these plans are designed to complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage. Veterans can choose from any of the Medicare Advantage plan options in their area.

For 2022, Humanas Medicare Advantage plans, including Humana Honor plans, all are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

  • SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.
  • Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.
  • Humana Well Dine®, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

For more information about enrolling in Humana plans, Tennessee residents can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humanas licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, and PPO SNP organization with a Medicare contract. Humana is also a Coordinated Care plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

NOTICE: TennCare is not responsible for payment for these benefits, except for appropriate cost sharing amounts. TennCare is not responsible for guaranteeing the availability or quality of these benefits. Any reference to more, extra, or additional Medicare benefits, is applicable to Medicare only and does not indicate increased Medicaid benefits.

No amounts on the Healthy Foods Card can be used to purchase Medicare-covered prescriptions or services, nor can it be converted to cash.

Y0040_GCHLEKYEN_M

