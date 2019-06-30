finanzen.net
19.09.2019 20:00
Humana Earns Platinum Status for the Seventh Straight Year from the National Business Group on Health

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been named a Platinum recipient in the 2019 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being awards presented by the National Business Group on Health. This is the seventh straight year Humana has won this highest honor, which recognizes companies providing the best workforce health and employee well-being initiatives in the nation.

The award was presented at the NBGHs Workforce Strategy 2019 Conference in San Diego.

The awards honor exceptional commitment to improving employees overall well-being, productivity and quality of life. A wide range of well-being factors are taken into account, including financial security, mental and physical health, social connectedness and community involvement. Platinum organizations have "recognized a connection between workforce well-being and key business outcomes and implemented a strategy with demonstrated results across several dimensions of well-being.

"Were honored to receive this award, because holistic well-being is at the heart of our work, said Tim State, Senior Vice President of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana. "We want to transform the health and lives of the people we serve, and that effort begins with taking care of our own associate community. Were proud of the positive changes our colleagues continue to make in their own lives and know that improvements in all aspects of their well-being  purpose, health, belonging and security  gets passed on to other communities as well.

You can learn more about Humanas commitment to employee well-being and the progress the community is making in this report: Humana Well-being: 2018 Annual Report.

Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health, said: "Companies worldwide are embracing a holistic, employee-centric approach to well-being to deploy the most engaged, productive and competitive workforce possible. Our annual awards program aims to shine a spotlight on the innovative and committed organizations leading the way.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

