Humana Foundation Donates $250,000 for Hurricane Florence Local Disaster Relief and Recovery Efforts

Humana
Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being
companies, announced today that it has launched a series of efforts to
assist its health plan members, employees and communities in the path of
Hurricane Florence, in addition to a disaster relief grant from the
Humana Foundation.
Among those measures, Humana has opened its toll-free crisis
intervention hotline and counseling services beyond employees and
members to include any individual who may need assistance in communities
impacted by Florence.
In addition, the Humana
Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana, announced today it will
provide initial disaster relief support through a $250,000 donation to
support and assist local disaster relief and recovery efforts for those
affected by Hurricane Florence. Humana announced as well that the
company will match storm relief donations by its employees.
Humana has also taken these additional steps:
-
Affected members can seek acute, post-acute, outpatient and physician
services if needed without referrals and prior authorization
requirements;
-
Humana is providing affected members who need to seek care
out-of-network with the same cost-sharing they would receive from an
in-network health care provider or facility;
-
For its pharmacy members, Humana has suspended restrictions on refills
to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations;
-
Humana is conducting outreach to members in Hurricane Florences path
through email and web communications to let them know how to access
care and get help if they are affected by the storm.
"Storms like this can take a serious toll beyond the physical
destruction, and its important that our health plan members know we are
fully committed to providing uninterrupted coverage and services, said
Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard. "In addition, were prepared
to provide our full resources and support to our employees, our health
plan members, our health care provider partners, our brokers and
employer clients across the region, and anyone affected by Florence.
Humana has opened its toll-free crisis intervention hotline and
counseling services to the public, in addition to its health plan
members and employees. Work/life specialists are available 24 hours a
day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) to provide free,
confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping
with the disaster and its aftermath.
"A powerful storm like this can seriously impact the well-being of those
affected, which is why were encouraging not only our members and
employees, but also anyone affected by Florence, to call our free and
confidential crisis intervention hotline and speak to one of our
counselors, Broussard said.
Humana Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and TRICARE members with questions
about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number
on the back of their Humana ID card.
