14.09.2018
Humana Foundation Donates $250,000 for Hurricane Florence Local Disaster Relief and Recovery Efforts

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, announced today that it has launched a series of efforts to assist its health plan members, employees and communities in the path of Hurricane Florence, in addition to a disaster relief grant from the Humana Foundation.

Among those measures, Humana has opened its toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services beyond employees and members to include any individual who may need assistance in communities impacted by Florence.

In addition, the Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana, announced today it will provide initial disaster relief support through a $250,000 donation to support and assist local disaster relief and recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Florence. Humana announced as well that the company will match storm relief donations by its employees.

Humana has also taken these additional steps:

  • Affected members can seek acute, post-acute, outpatient and physician services if needed without referrals and prior authorization requirements;
  • Humana is providing affected members who need to seek care out-of-network with the same cost-sharing they would receive from an in-network health care provider or facility;
  • For its pharmacy members, Humana has suspended restrictions on refills to allow for travel difficulties and evacuations;
  • Humana is conducting outreach to members in Hurricane Florences path through email and web communications to let them know how to access care and get help if they are affected by the storm.

"Storms like this can take a serious toll beyond the physical destruction, and its important that our health plan members know we are fully committed to providing uninterrupted coverage and services, said Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard. "In addition, were prepared to provide our full resources and support to our employees, our health plan members, our health care provider partners, our brokers and employer clients across the region, and anyone affected by Florence.

Humana has opened its toll-free crisis intervention hotline and counseling services to the public, in addition to its health plan members and employees. Work/life specialists are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-673-1154 (TTY: 711) to provide free, confidential assistance to anyone needing help and support in coping with the disaster and its aftermath.

"A powerful storm like this can seriously impact the well-being of those affected, which is why were encouraging not only our members and employees, but also anyone affected by Florence, to call our free and confidential crisis intervention hotline and speak to one of our counselors, Broussard said.

Humana Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and TRICARE members with questions about services available to them should call the toll-free phone number on the back of their Humana ID card.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys website at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

28.08.18
Humana (HUM) Launches Center for Digital Health Enhancement (Zacks)
27.08.18
Humana (HUM) Hits 52 Week High: Will the Rally Continue? (Zacks)
24.08.18
Humana Inks Deal to Offer Value-Based Care to MA Members (Zacks)
17.08.18
Humana hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
13.08.18
Humana (HUM): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions (Zacks)
10.08.18
Humana Completes Sale of KMG Subsidiary to HC2 Holdings (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS Guidance (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (EN, Reuters)

