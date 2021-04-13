  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.08.2021 17:23

Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. As outlined in the report, Humana details its continued commitment to advancing health equity and addressing the needs of the community to drive sustainable change and create shared value for all Humana stakeholders.

"At Humana, we believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to achieve their best health, said Bruce D. Broussard, Humanas President and Chief Executive Officer. "This was increasingly clear in 2020 with the challenges of a global pandemic and the impact to our employees, partners and customers. It sharpened our commitment to human care and to efforts that advance health equity, simplify health care, and enable integrated experiences for our customers.

Humanas 2020 CSR Report highlights the companys commitment to making it easier for people to achieve their best health, working to advance population health in each community, building more equitable and sustainable practices for the business and the collective healthcare system as well as investing in the health and sustainability of the environments around each person. In 2020, highlights across these areas included:

  • Protecting the health and safety of its employees: Humana rolled out new benefits like special PTO, a COVID-19 paid leave program, expanded coverage of COVID-related health needs, caregiving support membership with Care.com, and $13.1 million in funding for caregiver emergency relief such as back-up childcare and eldercare.
  • Conducting nearly 6.2 million screenings for health-related social needs in 2020: Humana set an enterprise-wide goal to conduct 3 million screenings. In the end, the company more than doubled that goal. These screenings resulted in the connection of members to resources and support that directly and measurably addressed their needs.
  • Contributing support to the communities Humana serves: The Humana Foundation provided $50 million to aid in COVID-19 relief for underserved communities, to help them navigate COVID-19 through short and long-term programs and partnerships with local and national agencies.
  • Putting energy into reducing energy: In 2020, 22 Humana sites were Energy Star certified and 15 of those sites were part of the new tenant spaces category - which Energy Star reported was the highest number of certified tenant spaces by a single company.
  • Expanding its commitment to advancing health equity: Humana recently named a new Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, and a new Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, Carolyn Tandy.

Humana will continue to provide transparency in all future reporting around continued environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, processes, and metrics that connect to the business strategy. These will be shared in future annual integrated reports, on the Humana website and through frequent news stories throughout the year.

To learn more about Humanas impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2020 CSR Report (Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) - Humana).

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
29.07.21
Humana: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.07.21
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
13.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.21
Humana-Aktie: Was Analysten im April vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
29.04.21
Humana hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
26.04.21
Ausblick: Humana präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.04.21
Humana kündigt vierteljährliche Dividende an (MyDividends)
13.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Humana zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019Humana OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Humana News

08.07.21Humana Hiring up to 200 Virtual. Seasonal Positions in San Antonio
28.07.21Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study
12.07.21Louisville Nonprofits Receive $1.7 Million through The Humana Foundation’s Community Partners Program
07.07.21Humana Hiring up to 200 Seasonal Positions in Louisville
08.07.21Montefiore Health System and Humana Sign Multi-Year Agreement Offering In-Network Coverage for Medicare Advantage Members
26.07.21Ausblick: Humana präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
13.07.21Erste Schätzungen: Humana öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
29.07.21Humana: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.07.21If You Invested $1000 in Humana a Decade Ago. This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
15.07.21Humana (HUM): Strong Industry. Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
Weitere Humana News
Werbung

Trading-News

Moeller-Maersk schraubt Jahresprognose nach oben
Under Armour  Bullen melden sich zurück
DZ BANK - Rohstoffe vor einem goldenen Zeitalter?
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf MTU Aero Engines, Covestro AG, BMW
DAX Ausblick - Hängepartie setzt sich fort
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Sparplan oder nicht? Das sagen 3 Top-Trader
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Warum sich der Besuch einer Hauptversammlung lohnt!
Werterhalt trotz Inflation
Allvest erhält erneut Bestnote - Nur jetzt: 15 auf ihren Vertragsabschluss
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

14:51 UhrAetna. CVS to enter Affordable Care Act marketplace in these 5 states
03.08.21Ausblick: Cigna stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
30.07.21Why the Recent UnitedHealth Group and Peloton Announcement Is a Win-Win
30.07.21Cigna Corporation Announces Updates to its Board of Directors
30.07.21Aflac veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
29.07.21Governor Lamont Announces Aflac Selected as Administrator for Paid Leave Program. Company Will Bring 150 Jobs to New Offices in Windsor
29.07.21Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
29.07.21Earnings Preview: Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
29.07.21Aflac erzielt mehr Gewinn und gibt Dividende bekannt
29.07.21Aflac (AFL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

News von

Zustimmen oder kündigen? So sollten Sie auf die Drohung Ihrer Bank reagieren
Höhere Steuern für Reiche  ist das wirklich gerecht?
Das Beste aus Büro und Homeoffice  So soll der Arbeitsplatz der Zukunft aussehen
Günstig wie lange nicht  deshalb ist Gold jetzt eine große Chance für Anleger
So erfüllen Sie sich den Traum vom eigenen Pool

News von

TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum Anleger abspringen
Investmentfonds wirft alle Aktien von Nel Asa raus
BP-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Kurs jetzt abhebt
Teamviewer-Chef - "Nächste Monate sehr wichtig"
Goldpreis: World Gold Council meldet sinkende Nachfrage und steigendes Angebot

Heute im Fokus

Dow Jones gibt ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Robinhood-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt -- Bessere Geschäfte bei GRENKE -- Commerzbank in roten Zahlen -- Siemens Energy, CTS, Rheinmetall, Lyft im Fokus

Boeing verschiebt unbemannten Testflug zur ISS auf unbestimmte Zeit. Amgen-Aktie: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert. Facebook greift Snap mit neuem WhatsApp-Angebot an. BioNTech-Aktie auf Rekordjagd. Activision Blizzard gelobt Besserung nach Diskriminierungsvorwürfen. Uniper beschleunigt in Großbritannien seinen Kohleausstieg. Intesa Sanpaolo erhöht Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
Billiger als der Model 3: Diese Elektroautos der Konkurrenz könnten Tesla das Geschäft vermiesen
Diese Tesla-Konkurrenten sind auf dem Vormarsch und billiger als der Model 3
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen