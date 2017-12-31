+ + + Trump wird für die Fed zum Problem. Warum, das erfahren Sie hier! + + +
08.08.2018 15:30
Bewerten
(0)

Humana Highlights Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals in Newly Released Corporate Social Responsibility Report

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2016-2017 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report. In the comprehensive report, Humana, for the first time, announces the companys alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), becoming one of the first U.S. health insurers to commit to the international targets.

"While we have made significant impacts in the local communities we serve, we realize our responsibility as a leading healthcare company is to ensure that were operating our business in a sustainable way, said Bruce D. Broussard, Humanas President and Chief Executive Officer. "Just as we approach member health holistically, our SDG commitments are an example of how were taking a big picture view of what it means to be a health and well-being company in the world today. At Humana, our focus on social responsibility is all about the investments were making to help people improve their health.

The company conducted an analysis of its corporate responsibility efforts and commitments against the SDGs and identified three goals that align with the existing Humana CSR pillars: Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Healthy Performance. They include:

  • Goal 3: "Good Health and Well-being aligns with Healthy People. The UN goal that calls for organizations to reduce deaths from chronic illness and cover essential health services echoes Humanas responsibility as a health services provider and purpose to help people achieve their best health.
  • Goal 12: "Responsible Consumption and Production aligns with Healthy Planet. The UNs call for sustainable consumption and production patterns is in line with Humanas environmental sustainability efforts.
  • Goal 8: "Decent Work and Economic Growth aligns with Healthy Performance. The goal that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all fits well with Humanas values-driven culture and focus on inclusion and diversity  creating work environments where everyone feels welcome and safe to be their true selves.

Humanas Accomplishments

Humanas alignment with the SDGs comes to life through the companys Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Healthy Performance CSR platform.

The Healthy People pillar details Humanas efforts to improve the health of its employees, its members, and the communities in which it operates.

  • The Bold Goal is Humanas commitment to helping the communities it serves become 20 percent healthier by 2020. In 2017, four of the original seven Bold Goal communities (Knoxville, Tenn., Baton Rouge, La., New Orleans and San Antonio) demonstrated improved health as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Healthy Days tool. This was due, in part, to strong relationships fostered among physicians, patients and community groups.

The Healthy Planet pillar addresses Humanas commitment to environmental sustainability, which correlates with the companys journey to help people achieve lifelong well-being.

  • Humana employees rallied around company environmental goals set in 2014 and have since reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than six percent and diverted 40 percent of waste (that would have gone to landfills) by using less and recycling more.

Humana has also continued to pursue its goal to reduce energy consumption, and just hit its target of a 5 percent reduction (compared with a 2013 baseline) as of June 30, 2018  thanks in part to investments in building efficiency improvements, the optimization of building occupancy rates, and new energy-efficient processes.

In 2018, Humana has set new environmental goals, including commitments to:

  • Decrease the companys greenhouse gas emissions by 2.1 percent each year (compared with 2017 emissions) over a five-year period  from 2018 through 2022
  • Divert 60 percent of its waste from landfills by 2022

Healthy Performance is Humanas commitment to excellence in business standards and practices. Humana is dedicated to implementing best practices in the healthcare industry by promoting inclusion and diversity in its workforce, supporting employees professional development through training programs and holding its suppliers to high standards.

  • Humana increased the number of employee-led network resource groups (NRGs) to eight in 2017 by starting an NRG for employees living with disabilities. NRGs provide personal, experience-based forums for exchanging ideas, building community, and driving measurable business outcomes. Now, more than 25 percent of Humanas employee population participate in NRGs, and those who do report higher scores in the areas of purpose and belonging on the companys well-being index.

To learn more about Humana initiatives that are improving health, view these newly created videos highlighting Humanas efforts to improve the health of its:

  • Employees: Humanas 100 Day Dash, an annual friendly walking competition for employees and their families, inspires participants to integrate more activity into their lives and get at least 10,000 steps each day.
  • Members: At a Humana Center in Mesa, Ariz., the Humana Charity Crafters group brings members together in support of local cancer patients and each other, as members establish strong social bonds.
  • Communities: Humanas Iora Primary Care partnership helps senior patients overcome barriers to health and helps improve the health of local communities one patient at a time.

The 2016-2017 CSR report content was collected and reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the worlds most recognized standards for environmental, social and governance reporting. GRI is an independent international organization that helps businesses, governments and other organizations understand and communicate the impact of business on critical sustainability issues.

To learn more about Humanas accomplishments and new SDG commitments in alignment with the Healthy PeopleHealthy Planet and Healthy Performance platform, read the 2016-2017 CSR Report (humanacsr.com).

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS Guidance (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (EN, Reuters)
01.08.18
UPDATE 3-Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership (Reuters Business)
01.08.18
Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand, raises forecast (EN, Reuters)
01.08.18
UPDATE 2-Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand, raises forecast (Reuters Business)
01.08.18
Humana (HUM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
01.08.18
Humana beats earnings expectations, raises outlook (Market Watch)
01.08.18
UPDATE 1-Humana quarterly profit beats on Medicare Advantage demand (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.07.2015Humana BuyArgus Research Company
30.04.2015Humana OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

01.08.18UPDATE 3-Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership
01.08.18Humana eyes stronger ties with Walmart despite Walgreens partnership
12.07.18Humana (HUM) Jointly Buys Curo. Boosts Medicare Business
01.08.18UPDATE 1-Humana quarterly profit beats on Medicare Advantage demand
09.07.18Humana (HUM) Hits 52-Week High. Is Further Upside Left?
01.08.18UPDATE 2-Humana beats estimates on Medicare Advantage demand. raises forecast
01.08.18Humana (HUM) Surpasses on Q2 Earnings. Raises EPS Guidance
30.07.18What's in the Cards for Humana (HUM) Stock in Q2 Earnings?
01.08.18Humana beats earnings expectations. raises outlook
01.08.18Humana (HUM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Weitere Humana News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX auf Richtungssuche
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones über Widerstand.
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
S&P 500 Index: Bewertung, Quartalsberichte, Charttechnik und Sentiment
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Die Lage spitzt sich zu
Vontobel: Commerzbank droht DAX-Abstieg - Wirecard im Höhenflug
Jubeljahre bei Hypoport
ING Markets: DAX - Durchbruch nach oben?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

03:30 UhrWhy Carl Icahn Is Long Cigna and Short Express Scripts
03:30 UhrWhy Carl Icahn Is Long Cigna and Short Express Scripts
07.08.18UPDATE 5-Icahn urges Cigna shareholders to vote against Express Scripts deal
07.08.18UPDATE 4-Icahn urges Cigna shareholders to vote against Express Scripts deal
07.08.18Icahn urges Cigna shareholders to vote against Express Scripts deal
07.08.18Carl Icahn urges Cigna shareholders to vote against ‘ridiculous’ Cigna-Express Scripts deal
07.08.18UPDATE 3-Icahn urges Cigna shareholders to vote against Express Scripts deal
07.08.18Why Aflac (AFL) is a Great Dividend Stock
07.08.18Seemingly an uphill battle for Icahn with Cigna-Express Scripts. says David Faber
07.08.18Cigna 'Dramatically Overpaying' for Express Scripts. Carl Icahn Says

News von

Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt

News von

Tesla-Aktie plus elf Prozent: Gründer Elon Musk will E-Autofirma offenbar von der Börse nehmen
Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Dax-Chartanalyse: Passiert was?
Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter: China kündigt neue Zölle auf US-Waren an
Deutsche Post-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Warum jetzt trotzdem die Post abgeht

News von

Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment
Alle Menschen, die ihren Reichtum halten können, haben eine Gemeinsamkeit - laut einem Mann, der Lottogewinner berät
Konkurrenz aus dem Internet wird für Möbelhändler wie Ikea, Höffner und Co. zur Herausforderung
Trump hat eine umstrittene Entscheidung getroffen, von der Autobauer wie VW profitieren könnten

Heute im Fokus

DAX volatil -- Wall Street startet verhalten -- E.ON präsentiert starke Zahlen -- Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Musk denkt über Delisting nach -- Munich Re, Disney, Snap im Fokus

Minister - Italien will Bank Monte Paschi doch privatisieren. Prudential verdient dank guter Geschäfte in Asien operativ mehr. Deutsche Ryanair-Piloten streiken am Freitag. LANXESS-Aktie zieht nach Ausstieg aus Kautschuk-Joint-Venture an. Samsung plant Investitionen von knapp 140 Milliarden Euro. Bitcoin auf Talfahrt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:35 Uhr
DAX volatil -- Wall Street startet verhalten -- E.ON präsentiert starke Zahlen -- Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Musk denkt über Delisting nach -- Munich Re, Disney, Snap im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:40 Uhr
Musks Delisting-Tweet löst eine der stärksten Handelsbewegungen für Tesla-Aktie aus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
15:28 Uhr
Handelsstreit mit Zöllen: USA und China zünden neue Stufe
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Post AG555200
Netflix Inc.552484
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Wirecard AG747206