Humana Highlights Commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals in Newly Released Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nations leading health and
well-being companies, today released its 2016-2017 corporate
social responsibility (CSR) report. In the comprehensive report,
Humana, for the first time, announces the companys alignment with the
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), becoming one of the
first U.S. health insurers to commit to the international targets.
"While we have made significant impacts in the local communities we
serve, we realize our responsibility as a leading healthcare company is
to ensure that were operating our business in a sustainable way, said
Bruce D. Broussard, Humanas President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Just as we approach member health holistically, our SDG commitments are
an example of how were taking a big picture view of what it means to be
a health and well-being company in the world today. At Humana, our focus
on social responsibility is all about the investments were making to
help people improve their health.
The company conducted an analysis of its corporate responsibility
efforts and commitments against the SDGs and identified three goals that
align with the existing Humana CSR pillars: Healthy People, Healthy
Planet and Healthy Performance. They include:
-
Goal 3: "Good Health and Well-being aligns with Healthy People.
The UN goal that calls for organizations to reduce deaths from chronic
illness and cover essential health services echoes Humanas
responsibility as a health services provider and purpose to help
people achieve their best health.
-
Goal 12: "Responsible Consumption and Production aligns with Healthy
Planet. The UNs call for sustainable consumption and
production patterns is in line with Humanas environmental
sustainability efforts.
-
Goal 8: "Decent Work and Economic Growth aligns with Healthy
Performance. The goal that promotes inclusive and sustainable
economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for
all fits well with Humanas values-driven culture and focus on
inclusion and diversity creating work environments where everyone
feels welcome and safe to be their true selves.
Humanas Accomplishments
Humanas alignment with the SDGs comes to life through the companys Healthy
People, Healthy Planet and Healthy Performance CSR
platform.
The Healthy People pillar details Humanas efforts to
improve the health of its employees, its members, and the communities in
which it operates.
-
The Bold Goal is Humanas commitment to helping the communities it
serves become 20 percent healthier by 2020. In 2017, four of the
original seven Bold Goal communities (Knoxville, Tenn., Baton Rouge,
La., New Orleans and San Antonio) demonstrated improved health as
measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions Healthy
Days tool. This was due, in part, to strong relationships fostered
among physicians, patients and community groups.
The Healthy Planet pillar addresses Humanas commitment to
environmental sustainability, which correlates with the companys
journey to help people achieve lifelong well-being.
-
Humana employees rallied around company environmental goals set in
2014 and have since reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than six
percent and diverted 40 percent of waste (that would have gone to
landfills) by using less and recycling more.
Humana has also continued to pursue its goal to reduce energy
consumption, and just hit its target of a 5 percent reduction (compared
with a 2013 baseline) as of June 30, 2018 thanks in part to
investments in building efficiency improvements, the optimization of
building occupancy rates, and new energy-efficient processes.
In 2018, Humana has set new environmental goals, including commitments
to:
-
Decrease the companys greenhouse gas emissions by 2.1 percent each
year (compared with 2017 emissions) over a five-year period from
2018 through 2022
-
Divert 60 percent of its waste from landfills by 2022
Healthy Performance is Humanas commitment to excellence
in business standards and practices. Humana is dedicated to implementing
best practices in the healthcare industry by promoting inclusion and
diversity in its workforce, supporting employees professional
development through training programs and holding its suppliers to high
standards.
-
Humana increased the number of employee-led network resource groups
(NRGs) to eight in 2017 by starting an NRG for employees living with
disabilities. NRGs provide personal, experience-based forums for
exchanging ideas, building community, and driving measurable business
outcomes. Now, more than 25 percent of Humanas employee population
participate in NRGs, and those who do report higher scores in the
areas of purpose and belonging on the companys well-being index.
To learn more about Humana initiatives that are improving health, view
these newly created videos highlighting Humanas efforts to improve the
health of its:
-
Employees: Humanas
100 Day Dash, an annual friendly walking competition for
employees and their families, inspires participants to integrate more
activity into their lives and get at least 10,000 steps each day.
-
Members: At a Humana Center in Mesa, Ariz., the
Humana
Charity Crafters group brings members together in support of
local cancer patients and each other, as members establish strong
social bonds.
-
Communities: Humanas
Iora Primary Care partnership helps senior patients overcome
barriers to health and helps improve the health of local communities
one patient at a time.
The 2016-2017 CSR report content was collected and reported in
accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the worlds most
recognized standards for environmental, social and governance reporting.
GRI is an independent international organization that helps businesses,
governments and other organizations understand and communicate the
impact of business on critical sustainability issues.
To learn more about Humanas accomplishments and new SDG commitments in
alignment with the Healthy People, Healthy Planet and Healthy
Performance platform, read the 2016-2017
CSR Report (humanacsr.com).
