Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that it is launching the Humana Honor Medicare Advantage plans for 2020. Honor underscores Humanas commitment to veterans and is designed to complement health care provided through Veterans Affairs (VA). Humana Honor also boosts Humanas Medicare Advantage slate of plans that are available to all Medicare-eligible individuals, which offer affordable health benefits and wellness programs with added convenience and a holistic focus on health and well-being for veterans and their families. Humana Honor Plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare, but are designed in a way that may complement the benefits a veteran receives through VA Healthcare.

Highlights of Humana Honor Medicare Advantage plans for 2020:

All plans are $0 premium, and all but one offer a Part B giveback (premium reduction).

Enrolling in Humana Honor may augment VA coverage and help close any gaps in health care coverage.

Humana Honor may provide Medicare-eligible veterans with additional health care services and location options.

Humana Honor will give veterans access to robust dental coverage.

Humana Honor plans offer a broad network, including Urgent Care access.

Humanas coordinated effort in creating Medicare Advantage plans that enhance options for veterans is an important milestone in helping veterans overcome barriers to achieving their best health.

"The launch of Humana Honor is a natural next step in our commitment to veterans and their families, said Alan Wheatley, president, Retail Segment at Humana. "Considering care options from multiple sources can be confusing, and we understand that veteran health goes beyond physical symptoms  its a state of general well-being that encompasses a healthy body and mind  and our 2020 Humana Honor plans reinforce our ongoing commitment to support the total care our veterans need, not just in the doctors office.

Humana Honor consists of 17 plans, available in 28 states including; Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for more than three decades, with 8.4 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, as of June 30, 2019. Slightly over 4 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, which often provides them with extra coverage, such as prescription drug coverage and dental, hearing and vision benefits.

Humana has a longstanding relationship with the military community, and is committed to the well-being of all veterans and their families. Since 2012, Humana has built strong national relationships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Veterans (AMVETS). Through a partnership with the VFWs Uniting to Combat Hunger campaign, Humana has helped to raise over 500,000 meals for veterans and communities. The VFW and AMVETS have selected Humana as their national MA/MedSupp/PDP provider1. VFW and AMVETs members are able to select any MA plan, including a Humana Honor plan offered in their respective areas.

Humana Military was awarded the TRICARE East Region contract that covers more than 5.9 million lives across a 30-state region. This is the largest TRICARE contract to date, and it took effect January 1, 2018.

1 These agreements do not establish any group health plan nor do the agreements obligate any individual VFW or AMVET members to purchase a Humana MA, PDP, or Medicare Supplement product.

